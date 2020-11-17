If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and Lysol spray are cleaners and sanitizers that have all been proven to kill the coronavirus.

In addition to those popular options, there’s now another sanitizer spray that just received EPA approval for killing the virus that causes COVID-19.

It’s called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray and it was shown to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus in as little as 60 seconds.



Amazon has some in stock right now, but it’s selling fast so you’ll have to hurry if you want some.

There are two crucial steps to keeping yourself and your family safe from the novel coronavirus. The first is of course to always wear a face mask and practice social distancing when around other people.

Of course, the second thing you need to do is clean your hands and surfaces constantly with products that have been proven to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Of course, the second thing you need to do is clean your hands and surfaces constantly with products that have been proven to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

For your hands, there's nothing better than Purell hand sanitizer and Purell sanitizing wipes. For cleaners that have been proven to kill the coronavirus on surfaces, the two most popular options are Clorox wipes and Lysol spray.

Beyond those tried and true coronavirus killers, a new cleaner just received EPA approval after having been proven to kill the novel virus on surfaces.

Beyond those tried and true coronavirus killers, a new cleaner just received EPA approval after having been proven to kill the novel virus on surfaces. What’s more, it can kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus even faster than those other sanitizers. The new EPA-approved cleaner is called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray, and it’s already sold out in physical stores across the country. There is one place you can still buy it online though, but probably not for very long.

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is made by Proctor and Gamble and the company announced the approval in a recent press release. As you can see on the EPA’s website, the spray cleaner is indeed now an approved coronavirus killer.

It’s a powerful sanitizer spray that was shown to quickly kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds on soft surfaces, while hard surfaces like countertops took just 5 minutes to sanitize. Remember, NO sanitizer kills the coronavirus instantly so you always need to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for proper use. Microban 24 continues to kill bacteria and other germs for up to 24 hours after the initial application, but it has not been proven to continue killing SARS-CoV-2 for that period of time. Keep that in mind when you use it.

This P&G spray sanitizer is sold out all over the country, but you can still get some if you head over to Amazon. As is the case with other proven cleaners that have been shown to kill the coronavirus, prices are already inflated. You’ll still find that Microban 24 is actually less expensive on Amazon than similar cleaners that are more popular, like Lysol disinfecting spray. Microban spray is already selling out though, so you’ll want to move quickly if you’d like to pick up some cans.

