Apple rolled out iOS 14.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 2 for developers on Tuesday.

The latest developer beta comes just five days after the previous one, bringing ProRAW camera mode to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iOS 14 is a massive update packed with hundreds of new features that you can read about right here — some highlights include home screen widgets, new Compact UI features, an App Library with all of your installed apps, and the redesigned Messages app.

Now that all four of the new iPhone 12 models have launched, Apple is once again releasing iOS betas on a regular basis. In fact, the beta software is coming out even faster than usual, with the second iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 developer beta versions being seeded just five days after the first developer betas.

In addition to the typical selection of fixes and improvements, iOS 14.3 beta 2 also brings the ProRAW photo format to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This allows users to capture RAW images straight from the Camera app without having to use any third-party software. We’ll have to wait and see if this beta is hiding any hints about unannounced features or products, because the last beta might have spoiled the AirPods Studio.

Today’s Best Deal

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$21.08 ($2.11 / Count) You Save:$23.91 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple’s iOS 14.3 beta 2 is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.3 beta 2. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.