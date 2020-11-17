Google unveiled its Black Friday deals, including the expected price cut that every new Pixel phone gets during the sales event.

The unlocked Pixel 5 will cost $649 during the upcoming Black Friday week, $50 lower than the regular price.

Other discounts in Google’s Black Friday offer concern smart products for the home and Google’s game streaming service.

This year’s Black Friday event is just 10 days away, although shopping Black Friday deals will not be similar to previous years. The novel coronavirus pandemic makes it a bad idea to venture out to retail stores, so ordering online is your best bet. Truth be told, online sales were already the preferred way to shop Black Friday discounts in previous years. But the virus also hurt the economy this year, which could, in turn, impact Black Friday and holiday shopping. That said, many retailers have already revealed their deals for the season, including early Black Friday and actual Black Friday sales. Google is no different, and the company has listed all of the upcoming discounts on its Google Store page. As in previous years, the deals are available online only and include savings on home products and the expected new Pixel price cut.

The Pixel 5 is hardly as exciting as its predecessors, and Google is already selling it for a more affordable price. However, Google is willing to offer buyers a $50 discount for the unlocked handset. Best Buy has Google beat, as it’s running an even better Pixel 5 deal on Black Friday, which will lower the phone’s price down to Pixel 4a 5G levels — that’s $499 instead of $699, but conditions apply.

The Pixel 4a 5G doesn’t get a price discount itself, but Google is teasing the limited edition Pixel 4a in Barely Blue, seen in the image above. The Pixel 4a won’t get a price cut either.

Other notable deals include the usual Home and Nest products you expect to buy for less on Black Friday. The $30 price cut that the Stadia Premiere Edition is about to get on Black Friday is also notable.

Most deals begin on November 25th at 7:00 PM PST, therefore even before Thanksgiving. But some of them will be available on Sunday (November 22nd), and that includes the $50 Pixel 5 discount — here’s everything that Google announced for this year’s Black Friday season:

