Chuck Grassley, the GOP Senator from Iowa who’s third in line to the presidency, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.



Grassley confirmed his diagnosis on Tuesday, explaining via a press statement that he feels fine, is in quarantine and following doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines.



To date, more than 11.3 million COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Not that anyone needs any reminders of this, but the terrifying pathogen behind the coronavirus pandemic is no respecter of boundaries, status, geography, or political affiliation. The COVID-19 virus, which has claimed more than 248,000 American lives thus far according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, is also rampaging through the nation’s capital at the moment — having forced Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott to go into quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person. And now, 87-year-old Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the oldest GOP senator and third in line to the presidency, confirmed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes a day after Grassley was seen speaking to reporters in DC, and after at least two members of the House of Representatives confirmed that they’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Grassley being sidelined over the virus also interrupts an impressive voting record, in which he’s reportedly never missed a Senate floor vote in almost 30 years.

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020

Additionally on Monday, there was a sharp exchange of words in the Senate between Alaska GOP Senator Dan Sullivan and Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown, when Brown took Sullivan to task for not wearing a face mask, per CNN.

“I’d start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask as he speaks, and people below him are — I can’t tell you what to do.”

Sullivan shot back: “I don’t wear a mask when I’m speaking, like most senators.”

Which caused Brown to retort: “I know you don’t need my instruction, but there clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public health. We have a president who hasn’t shown up at the coronavirus task force meeting in months. We have a majority leader that calls us back here to vote on an unqualified nominee, and at the same time to vote for judge after judge after judge, exposing all the people who can’t say anything, I understand, the people in front of you, and the presiding officer, and expose all the staff here, and the Majority Leader just doesn’t seem to care.”