The Roomba i6+ is an incredible robot vacuum that can actually empty itself when it’s done cleaning, and it’s on sale today at Amazon for the lowest price ever.

This model regularly sells for $800, but it’s down to $599.99 for one day only on Tuesday.

Two other best-selling Roomba models are discounted as well today, with prices starting at just $249 for the Roomba 675.

Why are there so many other robot vacuum brands out there when everyone knows that iRobot’s Roomba lineup is the best? Well, the answer is pretty simple: the best is expensive. A top-of-the-line Roomba costs about $1,300 and even the company’s most affordable models still retail for $300 or more. Of course, that’s why iRobot’s vacuums are so popular when they go on sale with decent discounts.

On Tuesday, the Roomba discounts are more than decent. In fact, there’s one deal in particular that we can’t even believe — the Roomba i6+ robot vacuum with self-empty dock is on sale right now at its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday 2020! The bad news is that this deal only lasts for one day on Tuesday, but the good news is you can snag this $800 robot vacuum that empties itself after cleaning for just $599.99!

If $600 is still too hefty, we totally understand. The good news is that there are two more Roomba deals right now on Amazon that you can take advantage of. The $589 Roomba 981 robot vacuum is down to $399.99, which is a massive discount, and the $280 Roomba 675 with Alexa and more is down to just $249.

UPGRADE TO A SMARTER CLEAN – The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to imprint Smart Mapping so that your robot can learn your home to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Power-Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power for improved pick-up performance. Automatically increases suction to clean deep into carpets with Power Boost Technology.

IT WON’T STOP TILL THE JOB IS DONE – Intelligently maps & cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.

NAVIGATES IN NEAT ROWS – Purposefully & logically cleans in neat rows & uses floor tracking sensors to navigate your home.

ADAPTIVE NAVIGATION – A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under & around furniture, & along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.

SENSES & ELIMINATES DIRT – Dirt Detect Sensors alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, & cleans them more thoroughly.

CLEAN FLOORS EVERY DAY – Provides a system of cleaning features & smart sensors that allow the robot to adjust to your unique home & deliver a daily clean.

