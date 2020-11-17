If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s huge Black Friday 2020 officially begins this Friday, but the retailer is already offering so many incredible early Black Friday deals.

You can find them all in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub, but we wanted to showcase a few in particular that are so good, we’re having trouble believing they’re real.

In this roundup, we’ll show the 5 best early Black Friday deals we could find in Amazon’s big sale — as well as a few bonus deals!

Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2020 sale is set to officially kick off this coming Friday, November 20. That said, so many Black Friday deals are already available now since people are trying to take care of holiday shopping early to avoid shipping delays. We’re really not used to seeing this many deep discounts so far ahead of Black Friday, but we’re also definitely not complaining. We’re also not used to seeing personal protective equipment showcased prominently among the early Black Friday deals out there, but we suppose this is what life is like during a pandemic.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are by far the hottest items because they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested and certified by NIOSH, plus the AccuMed masks come in black and pink in addition to white. They’re also deeply discounted right now and so is Purell hand sanitizer, which is pretty shocking. Also of note, tons of people are stocking up on Clorox wipes since prices right now are slightly less inflated. With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to climb, prices will unfortunately continue to increase in the coming weeks.

Of course, there are far more deep discounts on nonessentials. As we mentioned, Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub is packed full of deep discounts ahead of this year’s Black Friday shopping blitz. Definitely dig around through there to see all of today’s top deals, but there are five in particular that we wanted to bring to your attention.

First and foremost, Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for just $199.98. That’s actually a penny less than Amazon’s price on Prime Day 2020, which was an all-time low at that point. AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are discounted as well, and you can check out both of those deals right here.

Another big early Black Friday sale at Amazon slashes up to $1,000 off huge Sony and Samsung 4K smart TVs, and Fire TV Edition smart TVs start at just $99.99. How crazy is that?! Prime Day 2020’s best-selling wireless headphones are on sale for $26.99 and you can also save up to $60 on Amazon’s best-selling Instant Pot multi-use electric cookers. Then, on top of all that, you can get the incredible Roomba i6+ robot vacuum that empties itself after cleaning for the lowest price ever, plus two more Roomba deals with prices starting at just $249!

Make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included a few bonus deals to check out — like all-time low prices on Apple Watches, a secret Sonos wireless speaker deal no one knows about, and the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener for just $29.98… or for FREE if you take advantage of the Amazon Key promotion detailed on the product page.

Apple AirPods Pro – $194 (reg. $249)

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… List Price:$149.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$59.96 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.99 You Save:$19.96 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer,… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.00 You Save:$20.95 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart TV sale

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$798.00 Price:$698.00 You Save:$100.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$2,199.99 Price:$1,497.99 You Save:$702.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba robot vaccum deals

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Traps Allerg… List Price:$799.99 Price:$599.99 You Save:$200.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… List Price:$589.00 Price:$399.99 You Save:$189.01 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.99 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow 059 Wireless Headphones – $26.99 (reg. $40)

IMPRESSIVE SOUND QUALITY IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL: The High-fidelity stereo sound benefits from the 40mm neodymium driver, CSR chip, and the around-ear cushion design which provide a well-closed and immersed environment for your ears, Just lose yourself in the music! NOTE: Mpow 059 headphones are passive noise isolating, NOT active noise cancellation(ANC), it can’t cancel the noise completely but it won’t drain the battery and damage the sound. 2. The closed-back design provides immersive Hi-Fi sound with CSR chip and 40mm driver together, it is better than ANC in term of sounds quality

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hifi Stereo Wireless Headset, Built-in Microphone, Soft… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BONUS DEALS

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$29.98 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos One SL Two Room Set with Free $30 Amazon Gift Card - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker Price:$358.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.99 You Save:$49.01 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.99 You Save:$49.01 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.