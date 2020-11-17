If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We can’t even believe how good the early Black Friday 2020 deals are this year. As a matter of fact, some of the sales right now in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub might be even hotter than actual Black Friday deals that will launch next week!

Highlights from today’s roundup of the best daily deals online include discounted AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 masks that are FDA-authorized and NIOSH-certified to work as well as 3M N95 masks, Purell hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes at the lowest prices we’ve come across this month, Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray that was just EPA-approved to kill the coronavirus on surfaces in as little as 60 seconds, AirPods Pro for a penny less than they cost on Prime Day, shockingly good early Black Friday deals that save you up to $60 on Instant Pots, all-time low pricing on the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere, $200 off the incredible Roomba i6+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning and other Roomba deals from $249, all-time low prices on the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6, Amazon’s best-selling Wyze home security camera for just $20.78, up to 20% off Lenovo Chromebooks and monitors for one day only, Amazon’s hot new Fire TV Stick Lite for just $10 when you buy two with the coupon code FTVLITE2, Fire TV Edition smart TVs starting at just $99.99, up to 32% off insanely comfy Puredown pillows for one day only, and more.

Scroll through all of Tuesday’s hottest early Black Friday deals down below.

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker… List Price:$99.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$19.96 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$21.08 ($2.11 / Count) You Save:$23.91 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$229.99 Price:$229.00 You Save:$0.99 (0%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 20% off Lenovo Laptops, Chromebooks, Monitors, and more Price:$44.99 - $849.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… Price:$51.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 158-01594 Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon 35 Count (Pack of 12) Price:$77.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Microban Professional Sanitizing Spray Price:$67/carton Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.99 You Save:$19.96 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer,… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.00 You Save:$20.95 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$35.99 Price:$28.79 You Save:$7.20 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1080P Dual-Lens Endoscope, DEPSTECH Borescope with 4.5in IPS Screen, HD Inspection Camera with… List Price:$85.99 Price:$66.21 You Save:$19.78 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Traps Allerg… List Price:$799.99 Price:$599.99 You Save:$200.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… List Price:$589.00 Price:$399.99 You Save:$189.01 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.99 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.99 You Save:$49.01 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alex… List Price:$25.98 Price:$20.78 You Save:$5.20 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio,… List Price:$37.98 Price:$30.38 You Save:$7.60 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming dev… List Price:$29.99 Price:$20 each with coupon code FTVLITE2 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 32% off Puredown pillows Price:$17.67 - $49.59 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.