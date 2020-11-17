If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running a one-day sale on Tuesday that slashes the best-selling home security camera on its entire site to a new all-time low price.

The Wyze Cam 1080p indoor home camera is already an incredible value at just $25, but right now you can load up on as many as you want for just $20.78 each.

Looking for an upgrade in some rooms? The Wyze Cam Pan with features you won’t even find on a $130 Nest Cam is on sale for just $30.38.

There are so many smart home cameras on the market right now that it can be extremely difficult to figure out which models you should buy. Well, we have some good news on that front: Pretty much any home security camera from a decent brand will have all the core features you might need, so you can shop based almost entirely on price.

It also never hurts to go with options that are popular and well-reviewed, and it doesn’t get any more popular or well-reviewed than the Wyze Cam 1080p indoor home camera. It’s the single best-selling model on Amazon and it has about 59,000 5-star reviews. It’s also on sale for just $20.78 for just one day on Tuesday, which means it’s the perfect time to get started or add to your existing Wyze system.

In addition to that top-seller, the upgraded model is also on sale at its lowest price ever today. The Wyze Cam Pan is packed with features you won’t even find on a $130 Nest Cam, including panning, zooming, tilting, and motion-tracking that can follow a person anywhere in a room thanks to 360° panning. This model has 33,000 5-star reviews and it retails for $38. On Tuesday, it’s on sale for just $30.38.

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera – $20.78

Live Stream from Anywhere in 1080p -1080p Full HD live streaming lets you see inside your home from anywhere in real time using your mobile device. While live streaming, use two-way audio to speak with your friends and family through the Wyze app.

Motion/Sound Recording with Free Cloud Storage – Wyze Cam can automatically record a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and saves that video to the cloud for 14-days, for free. Mobile push notifications can be enabled so you’re only alerted when something is detected letting you stay on top of things without having to constantly monitor the app. Or, record continuously to a MicroSD card (sold separately) regardless of motion and sound. Compatible with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB FAT32 MicroSD cards.

See in the dark – Night vision lets you see up to 30’ in absolute darkness using 4 infrared (IR) LEDs. Note: IR does not work through glass windows.

Voice Controlled? You got it! – Works with Alexa and Google Assistant (US only) so you can use your voice to see who’s at your front door, how your baby’s doing, or if your 3D printer has finished printing. Wyze Cam is only compatible with the 2. 4GHz WiFi network (does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi) and Apple (iOS) and Android mobile devices.

Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera – $30.38

Pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) lets you control Wyze Cam Pan remotely using the Wyze app so you can see every angle of your room while you’re away, on demand. Or, have Wyze Cam Pan monitor your room automatically with the Pan Scan feature by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range.

Live Stream from Anywhere in 1080p – 1080p Full HD live streaming lets you see inside your home from anywhere in real time using your mobile device. While live streaming, use two-way audio to speak with your friends and family through the Wyze app.

Motion/Sound Recording with Free Cloud Storage – Wyze Cam Pan can automatically record a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and saves that video to the cloud for 14-days, for free. Mobile push notifications can be enabled so you’re only alerted when something is detected letting you stay on top of things without having to constantly monitor the app. Or, record continuously to a MicroSD card (sold separately) regardless of motion and sound. Compatible with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB FAT32 MicroSD cards.

