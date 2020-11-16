Black Friday 2020 is still more than a week away, but Target is already discounting hundreds of products on its website and in stores, including games, TVs, and phones.

Some of the highlights of Target’s pre-Black Friday sales include B2G1 video games, $50 off AirPods Pro, and $300 off a 4K HDR TV from LG.

Target’s sales listed below will be available from November 15th – November 21st.

At this point, Black Friday is really more of a concept than it is a reference to a specific day. Retailers began slashing prices weeks ago, and will continue to do so up until Friday, November 27th, and beyond. The closer we get to Black Friday, the better the deals will be, but if you were hoping to replace furniture or electronics in your home or check a few items off of your holiday shopping list, you’re better off getting started as soon as possible.

Many of the biggest retailers in America are already offering hundreds of great deals, including Target, which shared its latest pre-Black Friday advertisement on Sunday. 45 pages worth of deals are available at Target from November 15th – November 21st, and we’ll highlight some of the best of the bunch below.

Today’s Best Deal

Video Games

Smartphones

TVs and Accessories

Headphones

Keep in mind that most of these deals will only be available until Saturday, November 21st, so if you see anything that you want or need, it might be a good idea to snag it now. Also, keep in mind that Target will retroactively match the price of anything you buy it its price goes lower at Target at any point before December 25th.