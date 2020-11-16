If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that face masks and Purell are finally in stock at Amazon, Lysol Disinfectant Spray has become the most difficult coronavirus essential to get your hands on.

Clorox wipes high on the list as well, but we have good news today on both fronts.

Both of those hard-to-find products are in stock right now, but they’re almost definitely going to sell out soon.

Lysol spray is basically the Holy Grail that no one can find in stores right now, so we’re going to skip all the pleasantries and get right to it: Lysol Disinfectant Spray is in stock at Amazon. Before you jump for joy, however, there are two things you need to know.

First, note that Lysol spray is flying off the shelves so you probably don’t have much time to order some now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. And second, it’s important to note that prices are still inflated because demand is through the roof. We normally wouldn’t even cover overpriced listings like these on Amazon, but we continue to get so many emails from readers in search of Lysol. Rather than ignore them, we’re giving people with an urgent need the opportunity to get some while it’s in stock This could be your last chance for a while to stock up, so grab a few cans if you have an urgent need.

Lysol 58344828 Professional Disinfectant Spray - Aerosol - 0.15 gal (19 fl oz) - Crisp Linen Sc… List Price:$26.99 Price:$17.65 You Save:$9.34 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LYSOL Disinfectant Spray, Spring Waterfall 12.5 oz Each Price:$17.24 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

In addition to Lysol spray, there are other products in stock right now that are almost as difficult to find: Clorox wipes, Lysol wipes and Purell wipes are all in stock right now at Amazon. Unfortunately, these prices are inflated as well so it’s the same story as the Lysol spray. If you have an urgent need, buy them before they sell out. If you can stand to wait to see if more reasonably-priced options pop up in the coming weeks, however, definitely wait.

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent List Price:$69.59 Price:$64.50 You Save:$5.09 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol Disinfecting, 480 6 Packs of 80 Wipes, (Lemon & Spring, Lemon, Spring Waterfall Price:$94.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box Price:$39.49 ($0.39 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but not least, these are the best deals right now on Amazon for anyone looking for face masks, including FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 masks that NIOSH says work better than most 3M N95 masks:

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$25.50 ($2.55 / Count) You Save:$19.49 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) Price:$17.96 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bigox Face Mask Black 50Pcs Price:$15.99 ($0.32 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.