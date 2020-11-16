If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 sale has begun, and there are so many incredible deals on smart TVs from all the leading brands.

Sony 4K TVs start at $448, Samsung 4K TVs are on sale as low as $598, and sizes go all the way up to an insane 85 inches.

If you’re looking for a great new smart TV and you want to spend as little as possible, there are several best-selling Fire TV Edition televisions on sale with prices starting at just $79.99.

Head over to Amazon’s huge early Black Friday sale that just kicked off on Monday morning and you’ll find some truly jaw-dropping deals on smart TVs from all the top brands including Sony, Samsung, and LG. Examples include hot new-for-2020 Samsung QLED 4K TVs starting at $597.98, Sony 4K smart TVs starting at just $448, and more than $1,000 off Samsung’s massive 85-inch QLED smart TV.

Those deals are incredible, but there’s another batch of deep discounts you should check out if you’re on the hunt for stunning new smart TVs at the lowest prices possible.

Amazon on Monday launched a new early Black Friday 2020 TV sale on Fire TV Edition televisions ranging in size from 24 inches up to 50 inches. Incredibly, prices start at just $79.99 for the Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV and you can bump it up to the 32-inch model for just $99.99. At a penny under $100, that 32-inch Insignia TV is currently the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site.

Larger models are also on sale today with even deeper discounts, like a $120 discount on a Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $259.99 instead of $380. There’s no telling how long these deals will stick around though, so hurry up or you might miss out.

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K TV

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… List Price:$379.99 Price:$259.99 You Save:$120.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K TV

Voice remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… List Price:$329.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$120.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD TV

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options: Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

All-New Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$229.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$90.00 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV

Insignia HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more .

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD TV

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.