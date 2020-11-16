If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There will be plenty of impressive Instant Pot deals available on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday this year, but none will be as hot as the hidden sale we just found on Amazon.

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker retails for $150 and Amazon’s Echo Dot costs $40 — that’s $190 total.

Buy them on Amazon right now in a bundle, however, and you’ll only pay $119.98!

Everyone knows that Instant Pots are among the most popular products in America ahead of the holidays each year. Some people like to give them as gifts, and we can’t think of a better present to give for Christmas or Chanukah. Other people take advantage of deep Black Friday discounts and buy popular Instant Pots for themselves, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that. In either case, however, you might not want to wait until Black Friday this year because there’s an incredible Instant Pot deal hidden on Amazon right now that’s better than anything you’ll find on Black Friday 2020!

Dig through the awesome deals right now in Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 deals hub and you’ll find hundreds upon hundreds of deep discounts on popular products. One thing you won’t find, however, is any deals on Instant Pots. In fact, you might miss today’s shockingly good Instant Pot deal even if you search for Instant Pots on Amazon’s site right now. But there’s a very impressive hidden on the site that you should definitely take advantage of.

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker is the only smartphone-connected Instant Pot, and it’s a solid value at $150. Incredibly, there’s a $60 discount available right now at Amazon that slashes the price to just $89.99! But that’s not even the best part. If you pick up the Instant Pot Smart WiFi bundled with an Echo Dot, you’ll save $70 instead of $60. That’s a $190 bundle that’s on sale for just $119.98!

Instant Pot Smart WiFi

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Consistently delicious: 13 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… List Price:$149.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$59.96 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Smart WiFi & Echo Dot bundle

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal Price:$119.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

