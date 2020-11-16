If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a new wireless printer for your home or home office, look no further than the Epson Workforce Pro WF-4830 Wireless All-in-One Printer.

This model has all the great features you can think of, from 2-sided printing and a large 500-sheet capacity to a nice big touchscreen for controls.

The Workforce Pro WF-4830 also has some killer features that you might not think of, like support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and automatic ink ordering.

When Epson reached out and asked if we wanted to try out its new Epson Workforce Pro WF-4830 Wireless All-in-One Printer, two things immediately crossed our mind. First, we were certain that it would be an outstanding wireless printer because all of Epson’s printers are terrific. And second, we thought that adding Alexa support to a printer was nothing more than a gimmick.

Well, at least we were correct about one of those things.

Like every Epson printer we’ve ever tested before, the Epson Workforce Pro WF-4830 is a best-in-class model that’s fast and sharp. It has a nice big 500-page capacity and can print full-color on both sides of each page. It can also scan, copy, fax, and it has an auto-feed tray that holds 50 sheets at a time. As for speed, this excellent model can spit out up to 25 black pages or 12 full-color pages per minute.

The coolest thing about this new model is indeed the one thing we thought was going to be a total gimmick. Believe it or not, being able to call out commands like “Alexa, print my to-do list” from anywhere in your house is pretty awesome. On top of that, Alexa tech allows the printer to detect when it’s running low on ink and automatically reorder ink cartridges at a 10% discount.

If you’re in search of a new wireless printer for your home or home office, your search just came to an end.

Here are Epson’s bullet points from the Amazon listing:

High-speed printing — PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology delivers high-speed, high-volume printing with 25 black/12 color ISO ppm () and fast first-page-out.

High-precision printing — accurate dot placement and DURABrite Ultra instant-dry pigment inks for professional-quality prints.

High-volume reliability for heavy workloads — innovative heat-free technology designed for reliability and reduced downtime.

Complete duplex solution — auto 2-sided print, copy, scan, and fax; plus 50-sheet ADF.

Maximize productivity — with 500-sheet paper capacity; includes two 250-sheet trays for added convenience.

Easy to use — 4.3″ color touchscreen for quick navigation and control, plus all-new Epson Smart Panel App (1) for enhanced connectivity and productivity from your mobile device.

Convenient, wireless setup — using a smartphone or mobile device (2) with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE); also includes built-in wireless, Wi-Fi Direct (3), and Ethernet networking.

Seamless scanning — Epson ScanSmart supports easy scanning and editing with a user-friendly interface.

Comprehensive security features — including secure wireless and Secure Data Erase.

Works with Alexa: Ask Alexa to print your shopping list, to-do list, crosswords, coloring pages, and more. To set up, say “Alexa, discover my printer.” Alexa can also detect when ink or toner is running low and orders more when you need it. Save 10% on all ink or toner smart reorders. Restrictions may apply.

Paper size: 8.5 x 14 inch

Printer technology: Inkjet

