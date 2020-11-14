If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday 2020 arrives, there are some truly INSANE early Black Friday deals right now. Seriously… you’re not going to believe how good today’s top daily deals are! Highlights include best-selling AccuMed KN95 headband face masks and AccuMed KN95 earloop masks that FDA-authorized and certified by NIOSH to filter up to 98% of small airborne particles for as little as $2.23 each (available in black, white, and pink!), FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks for $25.50 per 10-pack instead of $45, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles at the lowest price on the internet, a huge $100 discount on the incredible Sonos Move portable wireless speaker for one day only, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro at Amazon’s all-time lowest price, $100 off the Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI+ robot vacuum with self-emptying and tons of features you won’t find on the rival Roomba s9+ that costs $1,100, a huge one-day sale that slashes SanDisk microSD cards and SSDs to the lowest prices of the year, another one-day sale that gets you $200 Beats Solo3 wireless headphones in any color for $119.95, and 20% off California Design Den 400 thread count bed sheets with 18,000 5-star reviews. Don’t miss these deals!

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos Move - Battery-powered Smart Speaker, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with Alexa built-in - Blackâ€‹â… List Price:$399.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$100.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

n95 mask AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$194.00 You Save:$55.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… Price:$25.50 ($2.55 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… Price:$51.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop with Auto-Empty Station, Smart Objection… List Price:$899.99 Price:$799.99 You Save:$100.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

30% off on WD/SanDisk Drives and Memory products Price:$39.99 - $589.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours O… List Price:$199.95 Price:$119.95 You Save:$80.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

400-Thread-Count 100% Cotton Sheet Pure White Queen-Sheets Set, 4-Piece Long-Staple Combed Cott… List Price:$43.95 Price:$35.16 You Save:$8.79 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.