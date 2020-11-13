If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With coronavirus case numbers soaring to terrifying new heights, Purell is now just as difficult to find in stores as N95 masks.

Head over to Amazon though, and you’ll find Purell in stock with prices starting at just $8.99.

The best deals in terms of price-per-ounce are on 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 12-pack of 20oz Purell pump bottles.

Here, we’ll cover the five best Purell hand sanitizer deals you can find online right now.

It seems like it’s been a lifetime since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, and yet there are still some essential products that are impossible to find in stores. N95 masks are at the very top of the list, but we actually recommend skipping N95 masks for two reasons. First, they’re in very short supply right now and you shouldn’t reward online retailers who are gouging prices and taking supply away from healthcare professionals. Second, there’s an even better option that’s available to anyone and everyone.

Powecom KN95 face masks are among the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are authorized on the FDA’s list. They were tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks. 10-packs are in stock right now on Amazon for $18.88 instead of $45, which matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these N95-beating masks. AccuMed KN95 masks are also certified by NIOSH to work just as well, and they’re available in black and pink as well as white.

It should go without saying that the other essential product you need for protection against COVID-19 is Purell, and it’s still impossible to find in stores in most regions. There’s plenty available on Amazon these days though — and there are even some discounts available, which is shocking!

In this post, we'll cover the five best Purell deals you'll find online right now.

Amazon has 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles at 31% off right now at Amazon, which is easily the best deal we’ve seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. If you want to load up even more and get an even lower per-ounce price in the process, you can pick up a 12-pack of 20oz Purell pump bottles.

The two Purell pump bottle listings above are both sold directly by Amazon at the best prices anywhere, but there’s another option for people who don’t want to buy a 12-pack and are willing to pay a little extra money. 4-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles are available from third-party sellers on Amazon starting at under $25.

You’ll also find that 12-packs of 12oz Purell pump bottles are also discounted right now, though not quite as much as the 8oz bottles. And if you’re looking for travel bottles, you can pick up a 4-pack of 1oz Purell bottles for just $8.99.

