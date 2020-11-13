Sony’s PS5 just launched on November 12th, but users are already dealing with an annoying bug.

PS5 games are getting stuck in the download queue or erroring out as soon as the download begins, causing them to become completely inaccessible on that console.

The only known solution is to perform a factory reset and start downloading everything again.

Thousands of people are still scrambling to get a PS5 as the consoles pop in and out of stock at online retailers and preorders are canceled en masse, but those who were lucky enough to get theirs at launch are having to deal with a few early bugs. As reported by IGN, some PS5 owners are experiencing a download queue bug which causes apps and games to get stuck in the queue or to error out. The only known solution is a factory reset.

IGN claims that three members of its staff have run into this issue, while a cursory glance at social media reveals that others are dealing with it as well. The bug seems to occur when the user presses the Download button for a game or app from the PlayStation Store or their Game Library. The software is then either shown as Queued for Download or suffers a download error. Either way, the software no longer shows up in the Downloads menu.

Today’s Best Deal

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$18.88 ($1.89 / Count) You Save:$26.11 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This might not sound especially problematic, but once this bug emerges, the game in question cannot be canceled or downloaded on to your PS5, no matter what. The Game Library might show that you own that game or app, but if you check the PlayStation Store, you will be prompted to purchase the product again.

So far, the bug only seems to be affecting the PS5 versions of specific games and apps.

Several Reddit posts make it clear that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a victim, as users complain that the PS5 version of the new game is Queued for Download and never actually downloads, while the PS4 version of the game downloads and installs without issue. IGN also cites reports of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Godfall, Demon’s Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (all of which are either PS5 exclusives or have PS5 versions) stalling out as well. Even the Disney+ app encountered the bug, which means it’s not just PS5 games.

Call of Duty players who have reached out to publisher Activision about the bug have been told to reset to factory settings, and based on all of the reports I’ve read, that might be the only solution right now. If you want to perform a factory reset on your PS5, go to Settings > System > Reset Options > Reset Your Console and hit the big Reset button. Your save data is safe in the cloud, but you’ll have to sign back in and redownload everything.