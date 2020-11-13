If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Sony headphones were impressive, wait until you see what’s waiting in the early Black Friday 2020 sale that just kicked off.

Amazon’s deep discounts slash prices as low as $68 for Sony true wireless earbuds, and wildly popular $200 Sony over-ear noise cancelling headphones are down to $88.

You’ll also find the class-leading Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds on sale for $168 instead of $230.

In addition to things like TVs, laptops, and Instant Pots, headphones are always top-sellers each year during Black Friday. And for Black Friday 2020, the deals are starting much earlier than expected.

The biggest news right now is a new all-time low price on Amazon for Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro. These wireless noise cancelling earphones will cost you $249 if you buy them from Apple, but at Amazon they typically sell for $219. Right now, you can pick up a pair for just $194!

Sony is obviously another hugely popular headphones brand, and Amazon just launched a fantastic early Black Friday sale that’s packed full of the deepest discounts of the year.

Prices start at just $68 for Sony WFXB700 true wireless earbuds that normally cost $130. If you want a big upgrade, however, you’ve got two options. The $200 Sony WFSP800N true wireless earbuds are on sale for $148 in three different colorways, and the class-leading $230 Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $168 in both black and silver. All of those prices are all-time lows.

On top of all that, we saved the best for last. The $200 Sony WHCH710N over-ear noise cancelling headphones that people love so much are down to just $88 today, which matches Prime Day 2020’s all-time low.

You can shop all the deals right here on Amazon, or just skip to your favorite deal by checking them all out down below.

This pair charges incredibly quickly and lasts for up to 35 hours, which allows you to bring them for a quick overnighter trip.

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Not only does these have a built-in microphone that lets you take a phone call, they are extremely comfortable to wear.

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Truly wireless design with Bluetooth wireless technology for total freedom

Get deep in the zone with digital noise cancellation

Battery life up to 9 hours/18 total hours with carrying case, or up to 13 hours/26 total hours with noise canceling disabled

Get the most out of your headphones with the extreme bass and balancing audio levels.

Truly wireless design with BLUETOOTH wireless technology for total freedom

EXTRA BASS for deep, punchy sound

Up to 9hr battery life, total 18hr with charging case

