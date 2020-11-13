If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

DNA tests are always big sellers during Black Friday because people love to give them as gifts for Christmas and Chanukah.

This year, the perennial best-selling DNA test deal was just made available on Amazon two weeks early!

The 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit costs $199 throughout most of the year, but right now it’s on sale at the all-time low price of just $99.

There are so many early Black Friday 2020 deals that are already available right now. Among our readers, the most popular one so far is Amazon’s sale on Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro. These $249 noise cancelling earphones always fly off the shelves, but right now they’re on sale at a new all-time low price. There’s a very good chance that deal will end either today or over the weekend, however, so you should definitely try to get in on the action while you still can.

Other top-sellers each year on Black Friday include laptops, TVs, and of course Instant Pots, but those are all things that people tend to buy for themselves. When it comes to gifts, there’s nothing hotter right now than DNA tests. Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up at-home DNA test kits that make a perfect Christmas or Chanukah present for anyone on your list because all the top-sellers always go on sale at their lowest prices. This year, however, you don’t even have to wait for Black Friday!

The 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit is always one of the best-sellers every single year. It regularly sells for $199, which seems steep but is actually a terrific value for a DNA test that includes a whopping 150+ different reports on your health and ancestry. This test kit typically drops to $99 on Black Friday each year, but Amazon decided to kick off Black Friday 2020’s deal two weeks early. That means you can grab a few right now and then enjoy your long Thanksgiving weekend without having to worry about shopping.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price:$199.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$100.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s what you need to know from 23andMe’s Amazon listing:

Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme.com/test-info

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share. ○ Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy

RESEARCH: Know you’re making a difference. When you opt-in to participate in our research, you join forces with millions of people contributing to science. Your participation could help lead to discoveries that may one day make an impact on your own health, the health of your family, and people around the world.

