The Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI+ robot vacuum is like nothing you’ve ever seen before, and it’s on sale today at Amazon’s lowest price ever.

Ecovacs’s premium model has all the same features as the $1,100 flagship Roomba s9+ including self-emptying, but it also has features the s9+ lacks.

Clip the coupon on the Amazon product page and you’ll save $100 on this incredible robotic vacuum cleaner.

The name “Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop” is certainly a mouthful, but it’s a name you won’t soon forget after you learn about all the incredible features this model touts. In fact, not even iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ can compete with this incredible Ecovacs model.

With a retail price of $1,100, the Roomba s9+ is the very best robot vacuum in iRobot’s lineup. It has the most powerful suction, the best battery life, the most sophisticated navigation system, and a special charging station that allows the s9+ to empty itself when it’s done cleaning. Well, guess what: The Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI+ robot vacuum has all that and more.

In addition to shockingly strong suction and an advanced laser mapping system, the Ozmo T8 also has more than 3 hours of battery life per charge, so it can handle even the largest homes in one pass without having to recharge itself and resume cleaning. It also empties itself when it’s done cleaning just like the Roomba s9+, so you can let it run for a month or even two months before you have to empty the bin in the charging station.

Beyond all that awesomeness, there are two marquee features that you won’t find on Roomba’s flagship rival. First, the Ozmo T8 AIVI+ has a built-in mopping feature with a large 240mL fill it with water — and mix in a little Lysol All-Purpose Cleaner if you want to kill off bacteria and viruses — and it’ll mop all of your hard floors for you. And the other cool feature is a built-in camera on the front of the T8! In addition to using it for navigation and obstacle avoidance, you can stream live video right to your smartphone.

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI+ robot vacuum is an unrivaled robot vacuum cleaner, and we’ve tested it so we can confirm that it lives up to our lofty expectation. This model retails for $900 compared to the Roomba s9+’s $1,100 price tag, but a $100 coupon on Amazon right now slashes it to an all-time low price of $799.99

Here are the bullet points that Ecovacs included in its Amazon listing:

OZMO Mopping System: The large 240mL water tank covers over 2000 sq. ft. of mopping. Carpet detection automatically avoids carpets when mopping and doubles suction power when vacuuming.

AIVI Technology: Identifies, recognizes, and intelligently decides what to do around obstacles like shoes and cables so you don’t need to clean before cleaning. DEEBOT offers faster and more accurate object identification, identifying obstacles 200% faster than previous models.

TrueMapping: Advanced laser technology maps your home with 4X greater precision and 2X greater range than standard laser mapping. With the detailed interactive map created, new levels of cleaning efficiency and customization are achievable using the ECOVACS Home App.

Video Manager: Monitor your home with streaming HD video. Drive DEEBOT through the app to any area of your home to look in on pets or check for open doors or windows.

Auto-Empty Station: Conveniently empties your DEEBOT, dustbin into a disposable bag for weeks of maintenance-free cleaning. Its large 2.5L capacity holds weeks of dust, debris, and pet hair.

