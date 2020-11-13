If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro happen to be Apple’s most expensive true wireless earbuds, but they’re also Apple’s best-selling AirPods model among our readers.

These insanely popular wireless noise cancelling earbuds dropped to $199 on Prime Day 2020, and thousands of our readers took advantage of the deep discount.

This week, an early Black Friday 2020 deal on Amazon slashed AirPods Pro to a new all-time low price — but this could be your last chance to get in on the action.



Some early Black Friday deals stick around for weeks until the year’s biggest shopping event finally arrives. This, unfortunately, is likely not destined to be one of them.

Apple’s various AirPods models are discounted all the time these days at Amazon. It would’ve been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount a few short years ago. But now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its various products, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore. Needless to say, some discounts on Apple products are more noteworthy than others.

The insanely popular AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple. They’re worth every penny, mind you, by why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day, they might get an even bigger discount. Amazon had AirPods Pro on sale for $199 during its big Prime Day 2020 blowout, and they flew off the shelves like we’ve never seen before. That makes sense, of course, since $199 is Amazon’s lowest price ever.

Well, that WAS Amazon’s lowest price ever.

Thanks to an early Black Friday 2020 deal over at Amazon right now, you can pick up a pair of brand new AirPods Pro for just $194. That’s an amazing price — it’s even less than you would pay for AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case right now at an Apple store! Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon, but they don’t have the same crazy $55 discount you’ll find on the Pro model. This deal is likely to end either today or over the weekend though, so this very well could be your last chance to save all that cash. We’re not even sure this crazy sale will be back on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday 2020.

Here are the highlights from Amazon’s AirPods Pro listing:

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

