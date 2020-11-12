If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Check Amazon right now and you’ll discover that all of last week’s early Black Friday deals on Amazon devices are now done — except for the very best one.

The $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro is worth every penny at that price, but you can snag one for just $99.99 if you pick up a Certified Refurbished model today.

It’s guaranteed to look and function like new, and that’s an all-time low price that probably won’t be around for much longer.

BGR Deals readers know that Amazon held a massive early Black Friday 2020 sale last week, with more than 40 deals that slashed Amazon devices and bundles to all-time low prices. Now, we have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that almost all of those deep discounts are now gone, and there probably won’t be any new blowouts on Amazon devices until the retailer’s official Black Friday 2020 sale begins. But the good news is that one Amazon device deal is still available right now even though that big sale is over, and it happens to be the single best Amazon device deal that was being offered!

Buy a brand new Pro model and you’ll pay $250, which is a fine value for a video doorbell with Ring’s quality and all the great features you could possibly need. You’ll also enjoy the best possible Alexa integration, of course, since Ring is now an Amazon brand. $250 is a fine price indeed, but pick up a Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro right now and you’ll only pay $99.99. How crazy is that?! That’s the same price as the entry-level Ring Video Doorbell, and the Pro model is better in every conceivable way. Certified Refurbished products on Amazon are guaranteed to look and function like new or you get your money back, so you have nothing to lose!

Here are Ring’s bullet points from the product page:

A Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell Pro is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Easily set up your Ring Video Doorbell Pro by connecting to wifi via the Ring app and mounting in your desired location.

Connects to existing doorbell wiring for constant power. Requires a transformer (not included): 16-24VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz. No halogen or garden lighting transformers; no DC transformer/power supply.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa to hear announcements on your compatible Echo device when your doorbell is pressed and see a live view of your camera if you have an Echo device with a screen. Talk to visitors by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door.”

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Ins… List Price:$159.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$60.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

