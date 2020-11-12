If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon just surprised us all with a fantastic early Black Friday 2020 sale on Instant Pots that is available on Thursday for one day only.

The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra that normally sells for $150 is down to $99.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen.

Upgrade to the 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra and you’ll save even more money!

Black Friday is known for having deep discounts on certain things, like TVs, laptops, and headphones — many of which are already on sale this year at Black Friday prices. A perfect example is Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro, which you’ll find on Amazon right now at a new all-time low price! Of course, Instant Pots are also top sellers every year on Black Friday, and this year you won’t have to wait another minute to score one of the hottest Instant Pot models with a massive Black Friday discount.

On Thursday, for one day only, Amazon surprised us all by slashing up to $70 off the top-of-the-line Instant Pot Ultra Electric Pressure Cooker that touts 10 different cooking modes and 16 different one-touch cooking functions. Hurry and you can score the deepest discounts of the year!

The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra has a retail price of $150 and that’s exactly what you’ll pay for it most of the time. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll be able to get this top-rated multi-use cooker for just $99.99. Before you do though, you might want to give some serious thought to upgrading to the larger 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra. It retails for $180, but a huge $70 discount drops the price all the way down to just $109.99. That’s only $10 more than the 6-quart model, so you get an extra 33% of capacity for just $10!

Here’s the key info supplied by Instant Pot on the Amazon listing:

Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment

New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button for custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs

Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer

Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor. The microprocessor monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration

Ul certified with 11 safety features to provide peace of mind. New steam release reset button for safer handling. All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) Stainless Steel

Accessories included: steam rack (with handles), recipe booklet, serving Spoon, Soup Spoon, measuring cup

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

