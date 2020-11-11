If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

J. K. Rowling might be in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, but that doesn’t change the fact that the films based her Harry Potter books are absolute masterpieces.

Now, ahead of Black Friday 2020, Amazon has the Harry Potter 8-movie complete collection on sale at the lowest prices ever for one day only on Wednesday.

Accio deal!

If you’re one of the few people out there who still has a pay TV subscription, we have a question for you: Is it just us, or does it seem like there’s a Harry Potter movie on at least two channels at any given time each day?

Don’t get us wrong, we love it! But there’s a downside, and it’s the fact that we’re getting spoiled. It always happens around this time of the year, and then there’s a major Harry Potter drought. Want to make it easier on yourself once the drought arrives? Take advantage of Amazon’s crazy Black Friday deals! You can pick up Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection on Blu-ray for just $26.99 right now, or get all 8 movies on DVD for $21.99. The Blu-ray price is even better than it was last year during Black Friday, and this box set retails for $100 so it’s a killer deal!

Those are both all-time low prices, but there’s one more deal you need to know about. The $179 Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray is on sale as well, and it’s just $74.99 right now. That’s a new all-time low price by a MASSIVE margin!

These deals are available for one day only on Wednesday, so don’t miss out!

Here’s more info from the product page:

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection

When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined. The Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection includes: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection List Price:$39.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$18.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection [Blu-ray] List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Harry Potter Collection (8pk/4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) List Price:$178.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$104.00 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

