If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s popular AirPods Pro have a deep discount right now at Amazon, and the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are on sale at a great price too.

Both models are flying off the shelves right now because those are both great deals, but there’s another option you should consider before you spend $150 or more on Apple earphones.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds are so good that they’ve amassed more than 82,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and they’re on sale right now for just $26.99 — that’s crazy!

Anyone who has been toying with the idea of buying AirPods 2 or AirPods 2 with wireless charging should know that right now is a great time to do it because Amazon has both models on sale this week. On top of those two deals, AirPods Pro are on sale right now for even less than they cost on Prime Day 2020. Those are all fantastic deals but before you buy any of them, there’s another deal you should check out that costs a fraction as much as AirPods, even while Apple’s headphones on sale with good discounts.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds might not be quite as popular or as recognizable as AirPods, but they do have more than 82,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Do you know how good a product has to be to rack up that many 5-star ratings? They even beat Apple’s AirPods 2 in one key area: they have silicone tips just like AirPods Pro, which means they isolate sound instead of leaking it all over the place. Also, they last for about 4 hours of playback per charge, just like Apple’s AirPods. With the included wireless charging case, you’ll get another 14 hours of music streaming.

Apple’s AirPods are great but if you care more about the listening experience than your image, it might not be a bad idea to pick up a pair of T10 earbuds instead. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page and thanks to the additional discount, you’ll get these great earbuds for only $26.99.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out some more key info from Amazon’s product page:

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology TOZO T10 Support HSP HFP A2DP AVRCP Provides in-call stereo sound Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

[Hi-fi stereo sound quality] – TOZO T10 offers a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance with an 8mm large speaker driver – the drive area is 1.77 times than the normal drive area.

[One step pairing] – Pick up 2 headsets from the charging box They will connect each other automatically then only one step easily enter the mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds.

[IPX8 waterproof]- Earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. It is suitable for sports to prevent water. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym. Even Wash the earbuds and base.

[Charge on-the-go]-TOZO T10 wireless earbuds can last for over 4 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 14 extra hours in the compact charging case. Charging case support wireless charging. Providing a convenient charging way with no strings attached.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.