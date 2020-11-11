If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Boy oh boy, do we have some incredible daily deals for you to check out on Wednesday — it’s like Black Friday came early this year! Highlights include AirPods Pro at Amazon’s new all-time low price of $194, Powecom KN95 masks that are FDA-authorized and NIOSH-certified to work as well as 3M N95 masks for just $1.89 each, Bluegrass face masks that work almost as well and are made right here in the USA for $1.90 apiece, the deepest discount of 2020 on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles, less inflated pricing on Clorox wipes and Lysol wipes in stock that are sold directly by Amazon, a huge one-day sale on Anker chargers and AAA batteries, an even bigger one-day sale on Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses, the Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for just $29, the complete Harry Potter 8-film collection on DVD for $21.99 or Blu-ray for $26.99, up to 25% off best-selling internal and external SSD drives, best-selling TOZO T1 true wireless earbuds with more than 82,000 5-star ratings for just $26.99, and five exclusive deals for Prime members only including the best-selling $206 Coredy R650 robot vacuum for just $140 and true wireless earbuds with a charging case for only $10.

You’ll find all of today’s best bargains below, and don’t forget to scroll to the bottom for the exclusive Prime-only deals!

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$194.00 You Save:$55.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$18.88 ($1.89 / mask) You Save:$26.11 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BLUEGRASS MASKS Made in USA | Disposable Cup-Shaped, Multi-Layer Face Mask (10-Pack) | Snug-Fit… Price:$18.99 ($1.90 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent List Price:$69.77 Price:$64.69 You Save:$5.08 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.00 You Save:$10.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection List Price:$39.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$18.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection [Blu-ray] List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Harry Potter Collection (8pk/4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) List Price:$178.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$104.00 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Deals for Prime members only

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Boost Intellect, 1600Pa Super-Strong Suction, Boundary Strips Incl… List Price:$205.72 Price:$140.14 You Save:$65.58 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bluetooth Speakers, W-KING 30W TWS Portable Wireless Speakers, 24 Hours Playtime with Powerful… List Price:$49.99 Price:$40.49 You Save:$9.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin Wireless Charging Stand 10W List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Phitric Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Wireless Earph… List Price:$16.50 Price:$10.00 You Save:$6.50 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

POLAR SLEEP Gel Memory Foam Pillow, Bed Pillows for Sleeping, Pillow for Neck Pain, Neck Suppor… List Price:$27.99 Price:$22.39 You Save:$5.60 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.