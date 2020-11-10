If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs were among the top-5 most popular products we covered on Prime Day.

The wildly popular smart plugs cost $15 on their own, so they sold out fast when they went on sale with a deep discount last month.

They’re now finally back in stock at Amazon — and they’re 50% off ahead of Black Friday 2020!

Everyone who follows BGR Deals likely won’t be too surprised when they learn about the best-selling products among our readers last month during Prime Day 2020. Powecom KN95 face masks were in the #1 spot by a wide margin, which makes sense since 10-packs that typically retail for $45 were a whopping 42% off. These are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’ve been found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks! Oh, and by the way, 10-packs are on sale right now for even less than they cost on Prime Day so it’s a great time to stock up — they’re available at an all-time low of just $1.89 each!

Other best-sellers on Prime Day 2020 include Apple’s AirPods Pro and the awesome MyQ smart garage door opener was another popular product. Both of those gadget deals are great, and Apple’s noise cancelling earbuds are actually on sale for even less now than they were on Prime Day. Another top-seller from Prime Day is back in stock this week, and it was almost as popular as AirPods Pro.

Kasa Smart Plug, WiFi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo and Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Co… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 ($7.50 each) You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are the best-selling smart plugs out there by a huge margin, which makes plenty of sense. They offer all the features you’d expect from any smart plug as well as build quality and an app that are a cut above anything else. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Prime Day deal slashed the price with a big discount. They sold out fast, which is to be expected, but now they’re back in stock with a huge 50% discount!

This deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs is definitely going to sell out soon, so don’t miss out. The good news is you can get the 50% discount either on a 4-pack or on a 2-pack, which wasn’t even on sale at all last month. There’s no telling how long these discounts will last though, so definitely take advantage while you can.

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… Price:$29.99 ($7.50 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

