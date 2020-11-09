If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer is one of the most important coronavirus pandemic essentials out there, but it’s still impossible to find in grocery stores in many regions.

Amazon has plenty in stock, but there’s one listing in particular that you need to check out because Amazon is running a shocking limited-time deal.

Clip the on-site 25% coupon and you can pick up a 12-pack of Purell hand sanitizer 8 oz pump bottles for just $34.21 — that’s less than the cost before the coronavirus pandemic began!

What are the two things that are more important than anything else to keep you safe during the coronavirus pandemic? Everyone knows the answer, of course.

Face masks are #1, which goes without saying. Anytime you’re going to be indoors around other people or even outside around others, you need a high-quality face mask. Remember, those thin blue 3-ply masks only protect other people around you if you happen to have COVID-19. If you want to protect yourself, you need something much better. FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks are the best in the business. In fact, NIOSH has tested them and certified that they block up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s even better protection than most 3M N95 masks, but Powecom masks are on sale for just $1.89 each when you buy 10-packs sold directly by Amazon!

The second-most important thing is hand sanitizer since there’s obviously no way you can wash your hands with soap and water every time you touch an object or surface outside your home. And today, there’s an insane deal on Amazon that we can’t even believe.

You know how Purell is still impossible to find in grocery stores in many regions? Well, Amazon has a bunch in stock right now. What’s more, there’s a discount that slashes the most popular Purell listing down to a price that’s even less than before the coronavirus pandemic began! Choose Subscribe & Save and clip the 25% coupon on the product page, and you’ll pay just $34.21 for a 12-pack of Purell hand sanitizer 8 oz pump bottles. That is absolutely unheard of in this day and age, and the deal definitely won’t last long.

You’re going to need plenty of Purell for years to come, but if for some reason you don’t want a subscription, you can still score this sweet deal. Just cancel your subscription after your first order arrives and you’ll still get the 25% discount! And even if you miss the deal, you can still snag a 12-pack for just $45.61, which is the lowest price anywhere!

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… List Price:$45.61 Price:$34.21 You Save:$11.40 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product page, not that you need to know anything other than the fact that this is the most popular hand sanitizer on the planet:

Help your family and those you care about kill germs on their hands with PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals, made with naturally derived alcohol

2X Sanitizing Strength. One squirt of PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer equals two squirts of other national brands. Outperforms other sanitizers ounce-for-ounce

EcoLogo certified with essential oils and natural skin conditioners is free of triclosan, parabens, phthalates, and other unnecessary ingredients

Place this 8 oz pump bottle in your home or office. Reach for the PURELL bottle when you need to kill germs, refresh, or clean-up in a hurry

The case includes: 12 – PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals- 8 fl oz Pump Bottle

