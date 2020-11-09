Apple launched an iPhone 12 Studio portal where iPhone buyers looking for MagSafe accessories can mix and match any iPhone 12 version with Apple’s cases and wallets.

The website is available on smartphones or tablets and allows buyers to save their selections and buy the whole package later.

All four iPhone 12 versions are available for preorder, alongside various accessories, including the brand new MagSafe-compatible cases and wallets. The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in a variety of colors, and the available cases and wallets ship in various color options of their own. Mixing and matching them might be a chore on the main website, so Apple created a custom iPhone 12 Studio page where you can get through those steps a lot faster. The site is designed for mobile and tablet, and you’ll have to visit experience.apple/iphone on your handset or tablet or load up a QR code.

The iPhone 12 Studio site lets you pick one of the four new iPhones and see the device in all the available colors. The iPhone 12 and 12 mini come in the same color options, while the Pros have different colors. The next step involves choosing the right case color. You’ll see what colors match your iPhone best, and look at a render of the ensemble. Pick your case, and then Apple will let you customize the color of the new magnetic wallet.

You’ll be able to rinse and repeat until you’ve found the perfect combination. At the end of the process, you’ll be able to add your name to the selection, save it, and buy it later. Apple will save the combo and share it with others.

If the whole iPhone 12 Studio concept sounds similar, that’s because Apple offers a similar customization portal for the Apple Watch, where you can pick and choose between all sorts of bands and cases. The iPhone 12 customization site will also remind some people of Motorola’s Moto Maker, a similar website that allowed buyers to customize their Moto X several years ago. The iPhone 12 Studio offers a more limited selection of cases, however.

The iPhone 12 Studio is also a clever way to push MagSafe compatible products and make them more visible to buyers. MagSafe wireless charging is one of the brand new features of the iPhone 12 series. The magnets on the back of the iPhone allow faster wireless charging, as long as you buy a MagSafe charger from Apple. Most cases will work with the MagSafe charger, not just Apple’s, assuming they’re slim enough.

The iPhone 12 Silicon Case with MagSafe costs $49, regardless of the iPhone model, while the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is priced at $59. The MagSafe charger costs $39. Apple also sells Leather Cases for the iPhone 12 ($59) and Clear Cases ($49), but those aren’t included in the iPhone 12 Studio offer.