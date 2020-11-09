If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never been more important to have as much room in your home office as you can. You may be spending more time there than you ever have before and you want it to be as functional as possible. Whether you’re someone who prefers to work from a laptop or desktop, there are many ways to set up your office. You likely have a desk, or are wanting one if you don’t have one. This provides a central working space that allows you to always have a place to go when you need to sit and concentrate. But when you have a printer, computer, and mouse along with your keyboard, there can be a lot of wires that bog down your desk area. That’s why a wireless keyboard is a must-have. This gets rid of the bulkiness of cords and gives you flexibility if you want to move. Plus, they’ll work with desktops or laptops. No matter what you use your computer for, a wireless keyboard is a great idea. We’ve picked five of the top options on the market and highlighted them below for you. Take a look at our selections.

Enjoy that precious desk space

Promising that it won’t take up much room, the Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard is a smart purchase for those who have tighter quarters. It’s extremely easy to use, as it is compatible with Smart TVs, Surfaces, and computers that run on Windows. You just plug the nano USB receiver into your computer and you’ll be ready to go. This is extremely slim, as it measures 16.9″ x 4.9″ x 0.6″. The stainless steel material gives it a heavy-duty feeling, despite not taking up much space. The low-profile keys offer quiet and comfortable typing. This offers a six-month battery life, as the rechargeable lithium battery has an industry-high capacity. You’ll still have all of the normal features of a keyboard.

Key Features:

Compatible with Smart TVs, Surfaces, and Windows-run computers

Six-month battery life

16.9″ x 4.9″ x 0.6″

If you have a Mac

For those who own Apple products, you should choose the Apple Magic Keyboard. Obviously, a product from Apple makes the most sense when you get an Apple computer. It is easy to use and features an extended layout. You’ll be able to control document navigation controls for quick scrolling and there are full size arrows for gaming. There is a scissor mechanism beneath each key that allows for increased stability. It has optimized key travel and a low profile provides a comfortable and precise typing experience. The numeric keypad is great for spreadsheets and finance applications.

Key Features:

Control document navigation controls

Easy to use and features an extended layout

Numeric keypad great for spreadsheets

Type better at night

Thanks to the illuminating design, the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard is an ideal companion for late night work sessions. The keys are spherically dished in order to match up with the shape of your fingertips. You can type with confidence, as it has been crafted for stability and control. This has automatic backlighting and smart illumination hand proximity detection, meaning if you’re near your computer, the keyboard will light up. It is compatible with macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android systems. You can even pair it with up to three devices at once. A full charge lasts up to 10 days.

Key Features:

Spherically dished keys

Automatic backlighting and smart illumination hand proximity detection

Compatible with many operating systems

Conquer your gaming opponents

The KLIM Chroma Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Keyboard is prefect for marathon gaming sessions. This has a very low response time, thanks to its fast membrane keys. You have to plug in the USB receiver and flick a switch under the keyboard to use it. It has a special function key, allowing you to access useful shortcuts. This isn’t a loud mechanical keyboard, as it has quiet keys that produce a soft sound. The keys are backlit to improve your gaming performance and the keys have a 10 million keystroke life.

Key Features:

Flick a switch underneath it to use it

Special function key that allows you to access useful shortcuts

Backlit, quiet keys

Keep your wrists from hurting

Certain people prefer a split keyboard and the Perixx Periboard is a top option. This has an ergonomic and split key design that also comes with a wrist guard. It will support your wrists, release median nerve pressure, and reduce forearm tension. The natural arm and hand position minimizes chances of RSI and carpal tunnel syndrome. You can switch between wireless and Bluetooth connections and it is compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems. It has tactile responsive keys with long travel distance.

Key Features:

Split key design

Wrist and palm rest

Switch between wireless and Bluetooth connections

