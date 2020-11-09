If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are Apple’s most expensive true wireless earbuds, but they’re also Apple’s most popular AirPods model among our readers.

When these $250 wireless noise cancelling earphones dropped to $199 on Prime Day 2020, they flew off of Amazon’s virtual store shelves.

Thanks to an early Black Friday 2020 deal on Amazon right now, you can get a pair today for even less!

Seeing Apple’s various AirPods models on sale at Amazon isn’t exactly a rare occurrence these days. It would’ve been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount a few years ago. Of course, now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its various products, discounts are no surprise anymore.

That said, some discounts are more noteworthy than others.

Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro retail for $250 and that’s how much you’ll pay if you pick up a pair from Apple right now. They’re worth every penny, mind you, by why pay $250 when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? On an average day, you’ll find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 discount. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day, they might drop even lower.

Amazon had AirPods Pro on sale for $199 this past Prime Day, and they flew off the shelves like we’ve never seen before. Well, guess what: They’re on sale for even less right now!

Thanks to an early Black Friday 2020 deal, you can pick up a pair of brand new AirPods Pro for just $194. That’s an amazing price — it’s even less than you would pay for AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case right now at an Apple store! Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon, but they don’t have the same crazy $55 discount you’ll find on the Pro model. Don’t miss out!

AirPods Pro – $194

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$194.00 You Save:$55.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.