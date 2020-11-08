Netflix is adding 15 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of November 8th.

New licensed movies and TV shows being added to the Netflix library this week include Fruitvale Station, Prom Night, and American Horror Story: 1984.

A new original sketch series called Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun debuts as well.

The best surprise on Netflix last year was I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. The former SNL castmember produced and starred in one of the funniest sketch shows I have ever seen, and now I’m giving Netflix all the room it wants to impress me again with new sketch comedies. The latest is called Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Aunty Donna being a comedy group from Australia — and it will be on my screen later this week.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 8th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, November 9th

Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The line between justice and revenge begins to blur when Kim’s hunt for illegal arms dealers plunges Bob into a dangerous new undercover operation.



Tuesday, November 10th

Dash & Lily — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected. The series is based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares from the New York Times bestselling authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY Hank is a free-range, dirt-covered 6-year-old boy with a big imagination and an even bigger best pal… a giant honking, snorting trash truck.



Wednesday, November 11th

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Australian comedy group Aunty Donna invites you into their Big Ol’ House of Fun! In their new Netflix original six-part sketch series, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane take viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives. Come on inside if you’re prepared to handle satire, parody, clever wordplay, breakout musical numbers, and much more.

The Liberator — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Based on “Operation Avalanche” in WWII, this film follows the Allied invasion of Italy and the story of the regiment known as the “Thunderbirds.”

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage in this makeover show.

What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM A couple facing fertility issues finds their marriage tested on a vacation to a Sardinian resort — and the family next door only adds to the tension.



Thursday, November 12th

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — NETFLIX FILM From a resurfaced sex tape to a rouge suitcase of money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance and one eccentric criminal.

Prom Night

Friday, November 13th

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — NETFLIX FILM A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

The Life Ahead — NETFLIX FILM In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business, Madame Rosa (Sophia Loren), takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her. The two loners become each other’s protectors, anchoring an unconventional family.

The Minions of Midas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A millionaire publisher gets a blackmail note just as a reporter is about to break a story that implicates him. His decision can mean life or death.



Departures

Sunday, November 8th

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Wednesday, November 11th

Green Room

Saturday, November 14th

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in November, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.