With less than three weeks to go until Black Friday 2020, retailers have decided to launch some of their best Black Friday deals well ahead of schedule. This way, there’s plenty of time to shop instead of having to rush in a few weeks and risk pandemic-related shipping delays. We decided to round up 10 of the best early Black Friday 2020 deals available right now — but it was way too hard to cut things down to just 10! Instead, we cheated and decided to narrow things down to the 10 best groups of deals.

Highlights include face mask deals like FDA-approved KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work better than 3M N95 masks for only $1.89 each, a shocking sale that slashes 25% off a 12-pack of Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles when you use Subscribe & Save (remember, you can cancel your subscription right after you order if you want to), the least inflated prices we’ve seen lately on Clorox wipes, some of the craziest Apple AirPods deals we’ve seen all year (AirPods 2 for just $99 and AirPods Pro for $194), up to 40% off Instant Pots including a one-day deal that slashes the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker from $160 to $97.99, best-selling Roomba robot vacuums as low as $179, a massive sale on Sony wireless headphones and speakers, two different Amazon device bundle deals that you won’t believe, fantastic deals on Bose Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a stunning Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV for just $597.99, 11 different deals on best-selling TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones and earphones starting at just $27.99, and more.

Check out all of today’s top deals down below — and don’t forget to visit Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub for so much more!

Face masks

KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL 5-Layer Breathable Cup Dust Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose B… Price:$69.99 ($1.40 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$18.88 ($1.89 / mask) You Save:$26.11 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nan Qi Xing KN95 Face Mask, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approved Li… List Price:$18.95 Price:$17.95 ($1.80 / mask) You Save:$1.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Coronavirus-killing sanitizers

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$34.10 with Subscribe & Save Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 8 oz (Pack of 4) List Price:$25.00 Price:$24.00 You Save:$1.00 (4%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent List Price:$69.77 Price:$64.82 You Save:$4.95 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box List Price:$42.00 Price:$40.49 You Save:$1.51 (4%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$60.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$194.00 You Save:$55.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.99 You Save:$39.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pots

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$159.95 Price:$97.99 You Save:$61.96 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 6 Qt, Best for Beginners List Price:$99.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$40.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Stea… List Price:$59.95 Price:$49.99 You Save:$9.96 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba deals

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.00 You Save:$300.99 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… List Price:$589.00 Price:$399.99 You Save:$189.01 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$179.00 You Save:$100.99 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon device bundles

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price:$124.98 Price:$49.99 You Save:$74.99 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony headphones and speakers

Save on Sony Headphones and Speakers Price:$28.00 - $248.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose headphones and speakers

Save up to 39% on Bose Headphones, Speakers and Home Audio Price:$79.00 - $169.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung QLED 4K smart TV

SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$749.99 Price:$597.99 You Save:$152.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TaoTronics Headphones

Up to 30% off TaoTronics Headphones Price:$27.99 - $46.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

