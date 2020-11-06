- Netflix’s November 2020 releases list is packed full of movies, with 23 films that hit the company’s US content catalog on November 1st alone.
- A big chunk of Netflix’s November 2020 movies list is holiday content, with all the animated and live-action Christmas movies you could want.
- Here, we’ll run through the entire list of all 71 movies coming to Netflix next month.
Whether or not Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween is your speed, there’s no question that October was a big month for Netflix releases. From The Haunting of Bly Manor and volume 2 of Netflix’s smash hit revival of Unsolved Mysteries to Aaron Sorkin’s new film The Trial of the Chicago 7, there’s definitely something for everyone in October. The biggest surprise was the sleeper hit The Queen’s Gambit, which flew in under the radar. We knew it was going to be good when we saw that it was from Godless created Scott Frank, but it ended up being one of the best series of 2020, hands down. You can check out the full Netflix October 2020 releases list to see more and make sure you didn’t miss anything.
November is more of a mixed bag, if you ask us — especially where Netflix’s original content is concerned. Scroll through the Netflix November 2020 releases list and there really isn’t much that jumps out at you aside from season 4 of The Crown. Thankfully, there are dozens of movies set to hit Netflix in November that should help soften the blow from an otherwise lackluster month.
Right out of the gate in November, 23 new movies hit Netlfix’s US content catalog, including flicks like A Clockwork Orange, Boyz n the Hood, Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon, and a reasonably entertaining Jim Carrey movie called Yes Man. Things snowball from there and a huge total of 71 different movies are set to be released over the course of the month. Check out the full list below to see what’s in store for Netflix subscribers in November.
Streaming November 1st
- A Clockwork Orange
- Boyz n the Hood
- Casper
- Christmas Break-In
- Easy A
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Jumping the Broom
- Knock Knock
- Little Monsters (1989)
- Mile 22
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Piercing
- Platoon
- School Daze
- Snowden
- The Impossible
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Next Karate Kid
- Wheels of Fortune
- Yes Man
Streaming November 2nd
- Prospect
Streaming November 3rd
- Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 4th
- A Christmas Catch
- Christmas With A Prince
Streaming November 5th
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Midnight At The Magnolia
- Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 6th
- Citation — NETFLIX FILM
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — NETFLIX FILM
- The Late Bloomer
Streaming November 10th
- Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 11th
- What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 12th
- Fruitvale Station
- Graceful Friends
- Ludo — NETFLIX FILM
- Prom Night
Streaming November 13th
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — NETFLIX FILM
- The Life Ahead — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 15th
- A Very Country Christmas
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Hometown Holiday
- V for Vendetta
Streaming November 16th
- Loving
- Whose Streets?
Streaming November 19th
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 20th
- Alien Xmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- If Anything Happens I Love You — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 22nd
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM
- Machete Kills
Streaming November 23rd
- Hard Kill
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 24th
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM
- Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM
- Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 25th
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 26th
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 27th
- The Call — NETFLIX FILM
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Don’t Listen — NETFLIX FILM
- La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 30th
- The 2nd
- Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM
- RUST CREEK
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens