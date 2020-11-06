If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember how crazy Amazon’s Prime Day deals were on Sony headphones? Well, the best deals are all back ahead of Black Friday 2020!

Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are the best wireless noise cancelling headphones on the planet, and they just dropped to an all-time low price of $278.

Prices start at just $68 for Sony true wireless earbuds and $88 for Sony over-ear noise cancelling headphones that normally cost $200.

Tons of Sony speakers are on sale as well starting at just $28, and you can find all the deals right here.

Look, we’re going to cut to the chase here because everyone knows that Sony Bluetooth headphones are among the best-selling products on the planet every single year during Black Friday. 2020 is obviously unlike any other year, so Amazon decided to kick off its crazy Black Friday sale on Sony headphones and speakers three weeks early!

The star of the show is undoubtedly Sony’s WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones. They’re the best ANC headphones on the planet — period — and they sell for $350. Right now on Amazon, you can score a pair at the all-time low price of $278.

Other headphone deals include Sony true wireless earbuds starting at $68 and the $230 Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $168, which are both all-time low prices as well. $200 Sony WHCH710N over-ear noise cancelling headphones are down to just $88 today, which matches Prime Day 2020’s all-time low.

Plenty of wireless speakers are discounted as well in this big early Black Friday 2020 sale, with prices starting at just $28. That’s no typo… $28! Shop all the deals right here on Amazon and check out our favorites down below.

Sony WH1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones – $278 (reg. $350)

These have the best noise-canceling technology on the market, so they’re ideal for public transportation or just a perfect way to tune out noise.

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%)

Sony noise cancelling headphones – $88 (reg. $200)

This pair charges incredibly quickly and lasts for up to 35 hours, which allows you to bring them for a quick overnighter trip.

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$88.00 You Save:$111.99 (56%)

Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds – $168 (reg. $230)

Not only does these have a built-in microphone that lets you take a phone call, they are extremely comfortable to wear.

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%)

Sony WFXB700 true wireless earbuds – $68 (reg. $130)

Get the most out of your headphones with the extreme bass and balancing audio levels.

Truly wireless design with BLUETOOTH wireless technology for total freedom

EXTRA BASS for deep, punchy sound

Up to 9hr battery life, total 18hr with charging case

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic for Phone Call Bluet… List Price:$129.99 Price:$68.00 You Save:$61.99 (48%)

Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker – $38 (reg. $60)

This is tiny and is ideal to bring with you anywhere, thanks to the carry strap you can clip or hang.

MUSIC THAT TRAVELS: Small size but mighty in volume to deliver powerful beats wherever you travel

VIRTUAL HAPPY HOUR: Turn your virtual happy hour party into a dance party with EXTRA BASS, and pair two for even more fun

PERFECTLY PORTABLE: Use the detachable carry strap to hang, carry, or clip the speaker to your bag

Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker Loud Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth -… List Price:$59.99 Price:$38.00 You Save:$21.99 (37%)

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker – $78 (reg. $100)

This can be banged, bumped, bruised, and still will continue playing.

Play it loud with EXTRA BASS sound

Waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof IP67 design for worry-free usage

Power through any playlist with up to 12 hours of battery life

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker IP67 Waterproof BLUETOOTH and Built In Mic f… List Price:$99.99 Price:$78.00 You Save:$21.99 (22%)

Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker – $118 (reg. $130)

This has incredible battery life, as you can play it for a full day.

Play it loud with EXTRA BASS sound and LIVE SOUND mode

Built to last with a IP67 waterproof rustproof dustproof and shockproof design

Lasts all day long with up to 24 hours of battery life

Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker IP67 Waterproof BLUETOOTH and Built In Mic f… List Price:$129.29 Price:$118.00 You Save:$11.29 (9%)

