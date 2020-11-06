If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung is the best of the best when it comes to TVs, and Amazon just kicked off an early Black Friday 2020 sale on some of Samsung’s hottest 4K and 8K models.

Prices start at just $847.99 for the Samsung 50-inch QLED Q80T Smart TV with Amazon Alexa built right in, and the massive 75-inch Q70t smart TV is only $1,497.99.

You can also save up to a whopping $2,502 on Samsung’s stunning 8K TVs.

A brand new Samsung 75-inch smart TV for $1,497.99?! More than $2,500 off a Samsung 75-inch smart with 8K resolution?! You’ll find those deals and more in the big Black Friday 2020 TV sale that just kicked off over at Amazon.

Seven different Samsung smart TVs have been discounted in this crazy sale, and they’re all new-for-2020 models with the latest and greatest Samsung smart features. Even more importantly, they all have the latest and greatest Samsung QLED display panels that feature clarity and color reproduction that outclasses anything else out there. 4K models start at just $847.99 for a beautiful 50-inch model, and you’ll save at least $1,202 if you buy an 8K TV today.

Shop the entire Amazon sale right here, and check out our three favorite deals down below.

SAMSUNG 50-inch Class QLED Q80T Series 4K Smart TV – $847.99 (reg. $999)

DIRECT FULL ARRAY 8X (50″ Only): Controlled backlights offer deeper contrast for richer blacks and brighter whites.

QUANTUM HDR 8X (50″ Only): Fine-tuned shades of cinematic color make details leap off the screen.

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.

SAMSUNG 50-inch Class QLED Q80T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 8X Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV wi… List Price:$997.99 Price:$847.99 You Save:$150.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series 4K Smart TV – $1,497.99 (reg. $2,200)

MOTION RATE 240: Minimizes motion blur on the screen, so action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp. Native refresh rate: 120Hz

AMBIENT MODE+: Blends into your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance info. Maximum Power Consumption:270

QUANTUM HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTVs.

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$2,199.99 Price:$1,497.99 You Save:$702.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q800T Series 8K Smart TV – $3,297.99 (reg. $4,500)

REAL 8K RESOLUTION*: See the mind-blowing sharpness and depth of real 8K with 16 times more resolution than HDTV.

DIRECT FULL ARRAY 24X** (75″ & 65″): Concentrated zones of high-contrast LED backlights enhance the deep blacks and luminous whites.

8K AI UPSCALING***: Intelligent upscaling automatically converts all of your content into stunning 8K resolution.

OBJECTIVE TRACKING SOUND +: All four sides of the TV have built-in speakers that direct the sound, putting you in the middle of the action.

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 8K: Our most brilliant processor uses deep learning AI technology to unleash the full power of 8K.

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q800T Series - Real 8K Resolution Direct Full Array 24X Quantum HDR… List Price:$4,499.99 Price:$3,297.99 You Save:$1,202.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

