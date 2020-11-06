If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods 2 have never dropped below the $100 mark before, but Amazon shocked us all this week when it slashed the price to just $99.

It’s obviously the lowest price of all time for Apple’s wildly popular true wireless earphones, which normally cost $159.

This crazy early Black Friday 2020 deal on AirPods could easily be a one-time offer, which means today could be your last chance to get a pair at this price!

Anyone on the lookout for the best possible Christmas gift or Chanukah present you can give to someone this year shoudl look no further… because you just found it! And if you’re just looking for an awesome pair of earphones to gift to yourself, you hit the jackpot there as well.

Apple’s AirPods 2 are currently on sale at Amazon for just $99!

This marks the first time Apple’s AirPods have ever dropped below the $100 mark, and to be frank, it could be the last. Even during Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, the lowest price we’ve ever seen before is $120. But in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, they’re just $99! Yes, these are the same AirPods that you would have to spend $159 to purchase right now from Apple.

AirPods Pro are a great deal at $30 off and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are a very solid value with an even bigger $40 discount. But neither of those deals comes close to touching the huge $60 discount Amazon just gave Apple’s main AirPods 2 model. Amazon tends to end deals either on Fridays or over the weekend, so this could be your last chance to score Apple’s super-popular AirPods at this price.

Apple AirPods 2 – $99

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers a faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$60.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.