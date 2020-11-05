If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 deals on Instant Pots have arrived, and you can save big on some of the most popular electric pressure cookers out there.

The Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the best deal of the bunch thanks to a big 40% discount that slashes the price to just $59.99.

You can also get an Instant Pot Lux Mini for only $49.99, and the wildly popular Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini is down to $79.99 from $100.

I was recently introduced to the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker and to be perfectly frank, I’m not sure I could ever go back to an Instant Pot at this point. It’s like an Instant Pot, but it has some truly remarkable smart features like guided recipes and a built-in scale that weighs ingredients as you add them, ensuring that you get each recipe perfect as you prep. It’s fantastic, but it’s still a bit expensive even with Amazon’s huge $50 discount that drops it to an all-time low price. If you’re not impressed with all the bells and whistles, you can spend far less on a new Instant Pot right now thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 deals.

The deepest discount you’ll find today is on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, an extremely popular $100 model that has been slashed to $59.99 by way of a 40% discount. The Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker is even more popular right now on Amazon, and it’s down to $79.99. The Instant Pot Lux Mini is the most affordable model at $49.99 right now, while the 6-quart Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker can be had for $69.99.

It’s not clear how long these deals will last, so you should definitely take advantage now while you can.

Instant Pot Duo Nova – $59.99

This has the new smart lid that automatically seals. You won’t have any problems releasing the steam.

Best for beginners: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The 6Qt model is the most popular size, with a capacity to cook for up to 6 people – if you’re on the fence about which size is right for you, you can’t go wrong with the 6Qt

Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

Smart lid: The new easy seal lid gives you one less thing to worry about because it automatically seals your Instant Pot. Steam release is also a breeze with the fast, safe push of the quick-release button. And it even comes with a bonus sealing ring

Instant Pot Lux – $69.99

There are 12 pre-programmed settings, so you’ll be able to make all kinds of different dishes and even meals.

Cooks fast & saves time: The Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker combines 6 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 12 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, desserts, and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Easy to clean: Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini – $79.99

Save up to 70% on time and energy if you’re running around all day. You can set this for 13 different programs and go about your day.

Duo Plus Mini, the ideal companion to the Duo Plus 6 quart, combines 9 kitchen appliances in 1, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, sterilizer, and warmer. Prepares dishes up to 70 % faster saving you time and energy in your busy lifestyle.

Features 13 smart programs – Soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, saute, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, yogurt, keep warm, sterilizer, egg maker, and pressure cook, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button.

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, dual pressure settings, 3 temperatures in saute and slow cook, up to 24 hour delay start, automatic keep warm up to 10 hours, and sound on/off.

Instant Pot Lux Mini – $49.99

Learn so many recipes that you can do with your Instant Pot, as this comes with a cookbook.

Built with the latest 3rd generation microprocessor technology, up to 240 minutes pressure-cooking up to 24 hours delay start, automatic keep Warm up to 10 hours, 3 temperatures in sauté & slow cook

Instant Pot Lux 3 quart replaces 6 Appliances in 1

Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack without handles, rice paddle, Soup Spoon, measuring cup, recipe booklet (English) manual and time table

