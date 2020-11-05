If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running a fantastic one-day sale on Thursday that slashes one of the best-selling mattresses on the entire site to new all-time low prices.

The Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress has racked up a remarkable 40,000 5-star ratings on Amazon.

These mattresses are comfortable yet supportive, and they’re priced from $111.99 for one day only in Amazon’s big blowout sale.

With all the stress we’re facing right now in our everyday lives, the last thing we need is bad sleep to pile onto everything else. From the coronavirus pandemic to the crazy presidential election that still hasn’t been decided, every day is like walking through a minefield. At the very least, you should be able to go through your days knowing that you have a wonderful night of restful sleep ahead of you. But if you’re still using the same ratty old mattress you’ve been using for years, there’s a good chance it’s preventing you from getting the best possible sleep.

People who have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep often turn to sleeping pills. Sometimes they’re warranted, but they’re also extremely over-used. Oftentimes you’ll find that the problem is environmental, caused by anything from noises or light to your pillow and mattress. If you suspect your mattress could be the culprit, there’s an incredible sale over at Amazon that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of.

Thanks to a huge discount of 30% off all sizes from Twin to King, you can pick up a Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress at Amazon right now starting at just $111.99. These mattresses feature memory foam layers as well as innersprings, and they’re so good that they’ve racked up an astounding 40,000 5-star ratings at Amazon. Want to see what all the fuss is about? Upgrade your sleep today!

Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress - Medium Feel - Twin List Price:$159.99 Price:$111.99 - $223.99 You Save:$48.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

While many of us are having trouble sleeping over election results, you’re probably in need of a good rest. You’ll be able to fall asleep in no time with this memory foam mattress. But it’s those innersprings that make this a once in a lifetime purchase. You’ll be comfortable no matter what kind of sleeper you are. Stomach, side, or back sleepers all find this comfortable. That’s why it has so many 5-star ratings.

Take a look at the product information but remember the prices won’t last forever.

Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress – $111.99-$223.99

10-inch hybrid combines the traditional support of an innerspring mattress with the plush comfort of hypoallergenic memory foam for a medium feel

A thick layer of memory foam conforms to your curves to help eliminate pressure points and increase comfort

Compressed and shipped in a box for convenient delivery and setup, this universally comfortable mattress makes relaxing easy

Available in a medium-firm 8-inch profile, a medium 10-inch profile, or a plush 12-inch profile that also features gel infusions and individually encased coils

The packaging process may leave small brown flecks called carbons in the mattress packaging; These carbons are harmless pieces of plastic and will not stick to your mattress; 10-year limited warranty

