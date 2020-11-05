If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Like Instant Pots and popular wireless headphones, vacuums are always big sellers ahead of the holidays because there are so many great deals.

This year, you won’t have to wait for Black Friday to score a sweet deal on a cordless stick vacuum because Amazon has a terrific one-day sale going right now.

Prices on popular Tineco cordless stock vacuums start at just $149.99, and you can also pick up the BISSELL ICONpet Cordless vacuum with a $100 discount.

Dyson’s latest cordless stick vacuums are fantastic, but they’re also insanely expensive. There are three different versions of the Dyson V11 and the most affordable one costs $600! It’s worth every penny if you can afford to part with that kind of cash, but most of us are tightening our purse strings during the coronavirus pandemic — especially now, with case numbers hitting record highs and rumblings of possible new lockdowns.

Looking for a fantastic cordless vacuum cleaner at a fraction of the price? Amazon has three terrific deals for you to check out.

The first is on the Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum that retails for a hefty $600 since it packs so much power and tons of great features. Pick one up on Thursday and you’ll only pay $399.99, an all-time low. Amazon also has the $200 Tineco A10 Hero+ Cordless Stick Vacuum on sale for $149.99, today only. And if you want something that falls in between those two models, the BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Vacuum that’s awesome for pet hair is $100 off right now, so you can pick on up for $249.99.

Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum – $399.99

Features iLoop(TM) Smart Sensor Technology that senses hidden dirt and debris, automatically adjusts suction power in real-time and extends runtime up to 100 minutes for complete cleaning confidence.

Ultra-high performance 500W motor provides up to 6X more powerful suction compared to ordinary cordless vacuums.

Lightweight, cordless design easily maneuvers through every room.

Easily converts to a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments to reach corners, stairs, and crevices.

Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Optimized Ultra Powerful Suction & Lon… List Price:$599.00 Price:$399.99 You Save:$199.01 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Vacuum with Tangle Free Brushroll – $249.99

High Performance digital motor spins at up to 420 miles per hour for powerful cordless cleaning performance

22v Lithium ion Battery offers cordless convenience with three cleaning modes

Our patented Tangle Free Brush Roll spins up to 3200 RPM, leaving no hair wrap behind and making it the vacuum for pet households

The Mess Free Dirt Tank with Clean Slide Technology allows you control the dust and dander to eliminate the clean up after the cleanup

BISSELL ICONpet Cordless with Tangle Free Brushroll, Smart Seal Filtration, Lightweight Stick H… List Price:$349.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$100.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tineco A10 Hero+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – $149.99

High performance 350W motor provides powerful suction for deep, thorough, multi-surface cleaning.

Lightweight, cordless design easily maneuvers through every room and a long-lasting battery delivers up to 25 minutes of uninterrupted runtime.

A10 HERO+ model includes a wall-mounted dock for easy storage.

Tineco A10 Hero+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction, Multi-Surface Cleaning, Great… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

