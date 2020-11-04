If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some seriously impressive Roomba deals at Amazon today, including massive $301 discounts on the Roomba i7+ and Roomba i9+ that empty themselves after cleaning.

You can also get the Roomba E5 with Alexa support for just $299, which is a fantastic price.

But the craziest Roomba deal on Amazon is a $101 discount on the Roomba 675 robot vacuum, which slashes the price to just $179!

The reason there are so many successful brands in the robot vacuum space these days is simple. iRobot’s Roomba lineup is and always has been the best, but hefty price tags have left plenty of room for low-cost options at the entry-level and mid-tier. Catch a good sale and you can get a decent Robot vacuum for between $100 and $150 these days. Of course, why settle for “decent” when you can now get an actual Roomba robot vacuum for around the same price?

Amazon is running a startling deal on Wednesday that slashes $101 off the price of the excellent Roomba 675 robot vacuum. That’s a big 36% discount that makes the final price just $179, an all-time low. This model features a strong motor, self-charging, good battery life, and support for voice commands thanks to Amazon Alexa integration. At just $179, it’s a no-brainer.

There are other crazy Roomba deals available as well right now, including the $380 Roomba E5 for just $299. You’ll save even more on the Roomba i7+ or the Roomba i9+, both of which are $301 off and have an amazing feature that lets them empty themselves when they’re done vacuuming.

Roomba 675 – $179

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$179.00 You Save:$100.99 (36%)

Roomba E5 – $299

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 5X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS – Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust & flex to stay in constant contact with carpets & hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat & dog allergens.

ADAPTIVE NAVIGATION – A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under & around furniture, & along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… List Price:$379.99 Price:$299.00 You Save:$80.99 (21%)

Roomba i7+ – $699

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i7+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the i7+ learns the layout of your home & builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean & navigate in neat, efficient rows. If it’s running low on battery, it recharges & resumes cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.00 You Save:$300.99 (30%)

Roomba i9+ – $999

OUR MOST ADVANCED CLEAN – You—& your home—deserve the best. With groundbreaking technology & a sophisticated design, the s9+ is our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet.

DEEPEST CLEAN – With 40X the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris & pet hair from deep within your carpets. Increases suction to clean even deeper into carpets with power boost technology.

DETAILED POWERFUL CLEAN – PerfectEdge Technology with advanced sensors & a specially designed Corner Brush optimize cleaning deep into corners & along edges. Ideal for homes with pets. 30% wider Dual Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair.

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the s9+ learns the layout of your home & builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean & navigate in neat, efficient rows. If it’s running low on battery, it recharges & resumes cleaning.

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Conne… List Price:$1,299.99 Price:$999.00 You Save:$300.99 (23%)

