3M N95 masks and Moldex N95 masks are actually in stock right now at Amazon, but they’re on the verge of selling out.

What you might not realize, however, is that you can get protection that’s just as good from masks that are much less expensive.

Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks are the only KN95 face masks on Amazon right now that are FDA-authorized and NIOSH-tested.

NIOSH found that they filter up to 98.2% of small airborne particles like viruses, which is even better performance than some 3M N95 masks!

The bad news is that the US has now entered the third wave of coronavirus infections, with new case number records being set even before the cold winter weather arrives. But the good news is that it’s really not that difficult to protect yourself so you don’t become just another COVID-19 stat. Wear a face mask anytime you leave your home. Practice social distancing by staying as far away from other people as you can. And wash your hands anytime you touch a surface or object in a public space.

As far as hand hygiene goes, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. Highlights include the lowest prices of 2020 on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and great big 1-liter Purell bottles that are both sold directly by Amazon. You can also pick up popular Suave hand sanitizer if Purell sells out. And when it comes to face masks, Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are fine for low-risk situations and they’re on sale right now for just $0.36 each. If you want something a bit sleeker, you’ll also find black 3-ply face masks and black reusable cloth face masks in stock right now.

For higher-risk situations, however, you need a better face mask that does more to protect you — 3-ply masks mainly keep you from spreading COVID-19 if you’re already infected.

Tons of people are still on the lookout for 3M N95 face masks and other NIOSH-approved N95 masks. 3M N95 masks and Moldex N95 masks are even in stock right now at Amazon, but there are two reasons you shouldn’t necessarily buy them. First, N95 masks are still in very short supply for healthcare workers and other people on the front lines of the war against the novel coronavirus. And second, most N95 masks you’ll come across online are severely price-gouged. Instead of getting N95 masks, you should consider KN95 masks. Good KN95 face masks are just as effective as N95 masks — the “95” in both ratings means they block at least 95% of small airborne particles — and they’re far less expensive.

Amazon is something of a mess when it comes to KN95 face masks because there are tons of options that are completely untested and unproven. With that in mind, we’ve got some great options here that you’ll definitely want to check out.

First and foremost, Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon right now that have been tested by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s list of authorized KN95 masks. Of note, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are up to 98.2% effective as opposed to the 95% minimum for an N95 or KN95 mask. There are several popular N95 masks from 3M that were found to filter between 95% and 97% in NIOSH’s tests, so these Powecom masks work even better.

You can easily pay $100, $150, or even more for a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks, but these FDA-authorized KN95 masks cost just $18.95 per 10-pack. You can even get them for $1.80 each if you order the larger box with 50 masks. Given the current trajectory of coronavirus cases in the US, you’re certainly going to need them.

Those are definitely our top choice and they’re best-sellers among our readers, but there are two more great options we want to share. If those masks sell out of if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are made by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon at just $3 each. SupplyAID masks are just as effective, and 5-packs are in stock right now.

