Being creative about how best to handle the space in your apartment can take some brain power. Not everybody has four bedrooms and three bathrooms to be able to fit all of their stuff. And let’s be honest: we all have items that we own that can really only be described as “stuff”. If you’re someone who finds it hard to get rid of items, but don’t consider yourself a hoarder, you need to find a way to successfully display your goods. For those who love books and don’t like to get rid of ones that you consider your favorites, you should figure out the best way to show them off. While a traditional bookshelf will probably look fine, you won’t be able to stack as many books as you may want. That’s where a tree bookshelf can come in handy. You can put this next to a TV, near a couch, by a bed, or anywhere else you want it to be and it will put your books where you need them. It’s an interesting piece to have in your home, as it can spark conversations by itself as well as allow people to see what you’ve read. We’ve highlighted five of the best tree bookshelves out there to help you with your decision.

Pick the height you want

Depending on the size of your home and the ceilings, you should consider either option of the Homfa Tree Bookshelf BookRack. You can choose a 50″ or a 55″ version and they each come with nine shelves. You can also choose between a walnut or grey colored choice. The material is made from particleboard, which is both strong and recyclable. It won’t be decayed or damaged. This will conform to most home furnishing designs, and the vertical shape works. Each bracket can hold up to five books, giving you the opportunity to display up to 45 books. All of the hardware needed to put it together is included, so it won’t take you long to assemble this.

Choose between a 50″ and a 55″ version

Particleboard for the shelves

Each bracket can hold up to five books

Don’t only organize your books

The VASAGLE 8-Shelf Wooden Tree Bookshelf can help you if you’re in an organizational crunch. It comes in either rustic brown or walnut color and it will catch eyes with its stylish charm. You can reduce your chaos with eight functional shelves that are ideal for books. But you can also use them for movies, CDs, records, and more. Overall, it can support up to 22 pounds of items. This is made with anti-toppling hardware and thickened tapping screws. The eight shelves give you plenty of display options.

Eight shelves

Comes in either rustic brown or walnut color

Can be used for books, movies, CDs, records, and more

Don’t worry about your floor

You don’t have to worry about getting your security deposit back because of damage to your floor if you have the C&AHOME Tree Bookshelf. That’s because this has a bottom rubber pad that will prevent it from scratching the floor. This will also protect the bookshelf base while the outer edge is rounded to avoid scratching. The anti-tipping fittings are included for your safe use. Made from solid bamboo, it covers a small area of your home rather nicely. It measures 17.3″ x 7.4″ x 43.3″ while each shelf is 15.2″ x 7.2″.

Protect the bookshelf base with bottom rubber pad

Made from solid bamboo

Measures 17.3″ x 7.4″ x 43.3″

Match your décor easily

The SUPERJARE 9-Shelf Tree Bookshelf will fit in nicely. There are three color options you can pick from: rustic brown, walnut brown, and cherry. This can be well integrated into the style of your home or office. It is compact but spacious, as it will only occupy a small area. This nine-shelf bookrack will take no time to assemble and is made of P2 grade particleboard. Each shelf can hold up to five books.

Three color options

Well integrated into the style of your home

Nine shelves

Nestle it next to your TV

Ideal for smaller areas, the HOMEFORT 5-Shelf Bookshelf Tree comes in either bamboo or walnut. The five-shelf book organizer is only 30.71″ in height, so it won’t tower over the room. It is durable and stable, holding up to 13.11 pounds of items. It is waterproof and wear-resistant, so it will last a long time. It won’t wobble, even when it’s full.

Five shelves

30.71″ in height

Holds up to 13.11 pounds

