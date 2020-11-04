If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Can you imagine paying under $2 for a face mask that works just as well or even better than a 3M N95 mask? Well, stop imagining because FDA-authorized KN95 masks that NIOSH tested and found to filter up to 98.2% of small airborne particles are on sale for just $1.90 each! Other top daily deals on Wednesday include sleek black KN95 face masks for $1.60 each, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles on sale at the lowest price on the entire internet, Lysol spray and Clorox wipes in stock at slightly less inflated prices, 20% off the Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini that is now the single best-selling deal on Amazon’s entire site, the best-selling Roomba 675 robot vacuum for only $179 (which is insane!) plus more Roomba deals, Amazon’s best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker for just $22.99, the MyQ smart garage door opener on sale for only $29.98, Sylvania smart LED light bulbs on sale for just $8.75 each, the best-selling Bose soundbar ever for $149, a massive $240 discount on the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop, a wildly popular GoWISE air fryer for $49.99 instead of $90, one-day sales on space heaters and smart home security cameras, five exclusive deals for Prime members only including two LED light strips for $12.99 and $50 off a Linksys mesh Wi-Fi system, and more. See all of today’s top deals down below.

Nan Qi Xing KN95 Face Mask, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approved Li… Price:$18.95 ($1.90 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL 5-Layer Breathable Cup Dust Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose B… Price:$79.99 ($1.60 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… List Price:$46.82 Price:$46.82 You Save:$2.21 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$61.99 You Save:$8.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol 58344828 Professional Disinfectant Spray - Aerosol - 0.15 gal (19 fl oz) - Crisp Linen Sc… List Price:$26.99 Price:$16.25 You Save:$10.74 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent Price:$70.47 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.99 You Save:$19.96 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$179.00 You Save:$100.99 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… List Price:$379.99 Price:$299.00 You Save:$80.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.00 You Save:$300.99 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound… List Price:$25.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$3.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$29.98 You Save:$10.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SYLVANIA Smart+ WiFi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb, CRI 90+, 60W Equivalent, Works wit… Price:$34.99 ($8.75 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Price:$149.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, No-go Zones, Sele… List Price:$399.99 Price:$359.99 You Save:$40.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exclusive deals for Prime members only

Linksys WHW0302 Velop Mesh Router (Tri-Band Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for Whole-Home Wi-Fi Mesh Ne… Price:$283.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

EDC Small Flashlight,LUMINTOP Tool AA Flashlight with Rechargeable 14500 920mAh Battery and Mag… List Price:$27.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$3.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit, 126 in 1 Screwdriver Set, Magnetic Driver Kit for Mobile Phone,… List Price:$23.99 Price:$21.59 You Save:$2.40 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DAYBETTER Led Strip Lights 32.8ft Color Changing 3528 LED Light Strip Kit for Room Rope Light C… List Price:$17.99 Price:$12.99 You Save:$5.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GENIANI Extra Large Electric Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramps Relief 12"x24" - Auto Shut Of… List Price:$29.97 Price:$23.97 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.