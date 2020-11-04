If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods 2 just dropped to a new all-time low price of just $99 at Amazon.

This also marks the first time they’ve ever fallen below the $100 mark, albeit by one dollar.

There’s no way this deal will be around for very long, so hurry!

We’re going to be quick about this because there’s no time to spare… Apple’s beloved AirPods 2 just dropped below $100 for the first time ever at Amazon!

Are AirPods Pro a great deal at $30 off? Yes, of course they are. Are AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case a solid value with an even bigger $40 discount? You bet. But neither of those deals is as impressive as the massive $60 discount Amazon just gave Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2. They’ve never been this cheap before — not on Prime Day, not on Cyber Monday, and not on Black Friday.

This is the perfect opportunity to score an incredible holiday gift for anyone on your list or for yourself, so don’t miss out!

Apple AirPods 2 – $99

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$129.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$30.00 (23%)

