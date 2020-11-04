- November 2020 has arrived and Netflix has plenty of new content set to be added to its US catalog this month.
- Unfortunately, there are also a bunch of great movies and TV series that are set to leave Netflix in November.
- Here, we’ll show you everything you need to watch before it’s gone.
Netflix has really been on a roll lately when it comes to awesome original content. That was especially true last month when everyone’s favorite streaming service added a slew of hits including The Haunting of Bly Manor, a new batch of Unsolved Mysteries episodes, and a surprise hit that could end up being one of Netflix’s best originals of the year, The Queen’s Gambit. Definitely start binge-watching it if you haven’t already because it’s fantastic.
As we discussed yesterday when we showed you all of the new original moves and shows coming to Netflix this month, Netflix’s streak of big months appears to be coming to an end in November. A new season of The Crown is obviously going to be huge, but there really isn’t much else to speak of. Sure, we could have a few surprises like The Queen’s Gambit that fly in under the radar and then blow us away. But it’s unfortunate that Netflix chose what appears to be a pretty weak month to raise its subscription prices yet again. To make matters even worse, there are a bunch of excellent movies and shows that are set to depart from Netflix’s catalog over the course of the month in November.
There are 52 titles in all that are set to disappear from Netflix this month, and you’ll find some pretty big losses on the list. From 9 and Moneyball to six Jeopardy! specials, you’re going to be losing a lot of good content in November. The only good news is that some of the best titles will be sticking around until November 30th, so you’ve got plenty of time to stream them before they’re gone for good.
Leaving November 1st
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
- Olympus Has Fallen
- Shark Night
Leaving November 4th
- Death House
Leaving November 6th
- Into the Forest
- Krisha
Leaving November 7th
- Hit & Run
- Hope Springs Eternal
- The Sea of Trees
- Sleepless
Leaving November 8th
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving November 11th
- Green Room
Leaving November 14th
- Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Leaving November 15th
- 9
- Abominable Christmas
- The Addams Family
- Drive
Leaving November 16th
- Santa Claws
- Soul Surfer
Leaving November 17th
- Sour Grapes
Leaving November 22nd
- End of Watch
Leaving November 23rd
- Bushwick
- Shot Caller
Leaving November 26th
- The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving November 27th
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
- Jeopardy!: College Championship III
- Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Leaving November 30th
- Anaconda
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- The Bachelor: Season 13
- Bad News Bears
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Gridiron Gang
- Hostage
- National Security
- Lakeview Terrace
- Moneyball
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Priest
- Stand and Deliver
- The Tribes of Palos Verdes
- West Side Story
- Y Tu Mamá También
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac