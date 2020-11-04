November 2020 has arrived and Netflix has plenty of new content set to be added to its US catalog this month.

Unfortunately, there are also a bunch of great movies and TV series that are set to leave Netflix in November.

Here, we’ll show you everything you need to watch before it’s gone.

Netflix has really been on a roll lately when it comes to awesome original content. That was especially true last month when everyone’s favorite streaming service added a slew of hits including The Haunting of Bly Manor, a new batch of Unsolved Mysteries episodes, and a surprise hit that could end up being one of Netflix’s best originals of the year, The Queen’s Gambit. Definitely start binge-watching it if you haven’t already because it’s fantastic.

As we discussed yesterday when we showed you all of the new original moves and shows coming to Netflix this month, Netflix’s streak of big months appears to be coming to an end in November. A new season of The Crown is obviously going to be huge, but there really isn’t much else to speak of. Sure, we could have a few surprises like The Queen’s Gambit that fly in under the radar and then blow us away. But it’s unfortunate that Netflix chose what appears to be a pretty weak month to raise its subscription prices yet again. To make matters even worse, there are a bunch of excellent movies and shows that are set to depart from Netflix’s catalog over the course of the month in November.

There are 52 titles in all that are set to disappear from Netflix this month, and you’ll find some pretty big losses on the list. From 9 and Moneyball to six Jeopardy! specials, you’re going to be losing a lot of good content in November. The only good news is that some of the best titles will be sticking around until November 30th, so you’ve got plenty of time to stream them before they’re gone for good.

Leaving November 1st

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Leaving November 4th

Death House

Leaving November 6th

Into the Forest

Krisha

Leaving November 7th

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Leaving November 8th

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving November 11th

Green Room

Leaving November 14th

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving November 15th

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Leaving November 16th

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Leaving November 17th

Sour Grapes

Leaving November 22nd

End of Watch

Leaving November 23rd

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Leaving November 26th

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving November 27th

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving November 30th

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac