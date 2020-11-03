If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 just got here early for the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere!

The best-selling model is back down to $28.79, the lowest price ever, and two other versions are down to the lowest prices of the year.

Black Friday might technically be three weeks away, but Amazon already has hundreds of early Black Friday 2020 deals available in its Holiday Dash deals hub.

Examples include up to 43% off FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks that NIOSH says work as well as 3M N95 masks, Prime Day 2020's best-selling wireless headphones for just $22.49, a $290 Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle on sale for just $149.99, wildly popular $15 TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $6.75 each, a shockingly rare discount on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles, and more.

Despite Amazon's massive efforts in promoting those popular products, however, there is one device from a relatively unknown brand that will probably outsell them all among our readers. That's right, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is back down to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday 2020!

Despite Amazon’s massive efforts in promoting those popular products, however, there is one device from a relatively unknown brand that will probably outsell them all among our readers. That’s right, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is back down to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday 2020!

The Depstech WF010 borescope connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android device so it can see inside just about anything. Just snake the semi-rigid tube into anything and the WF010 beams a live video to your phone. You can record video or capture still photos, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. It’s an awesome accessory to have on hand, and it’s on sale for $28.79 instead of $36 ahead of Black Friday.

As great as the WF010 is, there are also two other models on sale right now that are even better. The Depstech WF028 is a particularly popular upgrade, and the Depstech DS450 has its own display so you don’t even have to connect to your smartphone.

Check out all of Depstech’s early Black Friday 2020 deals down below — and remember to clip the on-site coupons to get the sale price!

DEPSTECH WF010 200W Borescope – $28.79

A borescope with Wide Compatibility: This wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 5.0+ smartphone and iPhone with iOS 9+ system. Armed with 11.5ft bendable semi-rigid Snake cable can extend to all corners of your house. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work.

WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible app on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$35.99 Price:$28.79 You Save:$7.20 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH WF028 500W Borescope – $39.99

Revolutionary HD 5.0MP Endoscope Sees through Everywhere: high-efficient third-generation chip, 2592×1944 resolution, copper core for semi-ridged cable, DEPSTECH superb 8.5mm WiFi borescope envisions the hard-to-reach places exquisite clearly.

Bluart & Camtele, Newest Top Technologies for Inspection Camera: Adjustable 6 LED lights with Bluart tech, illuminate the darkness, and reduce overexposure, capturing pictures and videos more sharply in the best optical condition. Camtele expands the usual focal distance from 3 inches to 16 inches, larger observation scope generated, less inconvenience during the use.

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD WiFi Borescope, 16 inch Focal Distance, Semi-Rigid… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH DS450 500W Borescope with IPS Screen – $66.21

[4.5″ IPS Display Screen Endoscope]: The 4.5″ big screen endoscope provides a more comfortable viewing experience. The IPS display screen plus a wide-angle view allows you to watch colorful and natural high-quality images and videos clearly from any angle.

[5.0MP & Bluart 2.0 Tech Inspection Camera ]: 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera helps capture the real-time image super clearly, which image resolution up to 2592x1944P. The newest Bluart 2.0 tech, illuminate the darkness and reduce the overexposure, capturing pictures and videos more sharply in optical condition.

1080P Dual-Lens Endoscope, DEPSTECH Borescope with 4.5in IPS Screen, HD Inspection Camera with… List Price:$85.99 Price:$66.21 You Save:$19.78 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

