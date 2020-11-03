All four iPhone 12 models are compatible with the new MagSafe accessories, but the iPhone 12 mini is not capable of reaching the same power delivery as the other three.

While the MagSafe Charger will deliver 15W of peak power delivery for faster wireless charging for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, it will only deliver 12W to the iPhone 12 mini.

Preorders for the iPhone 12 mini will open on November 6th, starting at $699.

Last month, Apple announced four new iPhone 12 models during a special event at Apple Park, two of which have already launched, and two of which will arrive later in the month. Launching November 13th, the iPhone 12 mini may be the most intriguing of all the models — even if it isn’t the most popular one — as its 5.4-inch OLED screen makes it the smallest flagship iPhone in years. It’s also the only iPhone 12 with one very specific drawback.

As spotted by MacRumors on Tuesday, Apple recently updated a support document on its website to reflect the fact that the iPhone 12 mini will not be able to reach the same power delivery as the three other iPhone 12 models when using the new MagSafe Charger, which was revealed alongside the iPhone 12 series last month:

The MagSafe Charger is designed to quickly and safely wirelessly charge your iPhone 12. The system intelligently adapts to conditions in order to optimize charging iPhone 12 at up to 15W of peak power delivery for faster wireless charging. The actual power delivered to the iPhone will vary depending on the wattage of the power adapter and system conditions. For iPhone 12 mini, the MagSafe Charger delivers up to 12W of peak power delivery.

Further down the page, Apple claims the iPhone 12 mini is capable of getting up to 12W for faster wireless charging with a power adapter of at least 9V/2.03A. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max can all get 15W faster wireless charging with power adapters of 9V/2.22A or 9V/2.56A and higher.

MagSafe is one of several new features exclusive to the iPhone 12. The technology brings magnetic accessories to the iPhone and makes wireless charging much easier. You are no longer required to find the sweet spot where your device needs to sit in order to start charging, because the MagSafe Charger will snap right on.

The $799 iPhone 12 and $999 iPhone 12 Pro are now available online and in stores. Preorders for the $699 iPhone 12 mini and the $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro Max open on November 6th, and both launch on November 13th.