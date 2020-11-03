Restaurants, businesses, and delivery services are offering freebies and deals for Election Day.

If you’re out and about on Election Day, it’s worth checking out some of the spots giving away free food on Tuesday, such as Boston Market, Krispy Kreme, and McDonald’s.

Lyft and Uber are also offering discounted rides to and from polling locations all day.

Whether you’re looking for something to take your mind off of the election today or you just want to celebrate the fact that you successfully voted, several restaurants and businesses are offering up deals and freebies on Election Day to tempt voters into visiting after they cast their ballots, such as Krispy Kreme.

After scouring the web, here are some of the best deals that we found around the country on November 3rd:

Boston Market : Get one free slider from 9 p.m. until close on Tuesday.

: Get one free slider from 9 p.m. until close on Tuesday. Chili’s : Order a $5 Presidente Margarita in-restaurant or To-Go and get a limited-edition sticker to show your support for the Margarita Party from October 20th to November 3rd.

: Order a $5 Presidente Margarita in-restaurant or To-Go and get a limited-edition sticker to show your support for the Margarita Party from October 20th to November 3rd. DoorDash : Use promo code VOTE on Election Day to get free delivery on all orders over $15. DashPass subscribers can also get 10% off orders using code DPVOTE.

: Use promo code VOTE on Election Day to get free delivery on all orders over $15. DashPass subscribers can also get 10% off orders using code DPVOTE. Grubhub : Check the Perks tab on Grubhub or Seamless for exclusive deals from over 30 restaurants.

: Check the Perks tab on Grubhub or Seamless for exclusive deals from over 30 restaurants. Krispy Kreme : Get a free Original Glazed Doughnut and an “I Voted” sticker while supplies last.

: Get a free Original Glazed Doughnut and an “I Voted” sticker while supplies last. Lyft : On Election Day, Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE between the hours of 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. local time.

: On Election Day, Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE between the hours of 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. local time. McDonald’s : Get an apple fritter, blueberry muffin, or cinnamon roll with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through the fast food chain’s app from November 3rd to November 9th.

: Get an apple fritter, blueberry muffin, or cinnamon roll with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through the fast food chain’s app from November 3rd to November 9th. Planet Fitness : Visit a gym from November 3rd – 8th for a free workout and HydroMassage.

: Visit a gym from November 3rd – 8th for a free workout and HydroMassage. Shake Shack : Badged poll workers can get a free burger from November 1st – 3rd.

: Badged poll workers can get a free burger from November 1st – 3rd. Uber : You can find your polling location with a new feature inside the app and then get “50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip), or up to $14 for the two trips.”

: You can find your polling location with a new feature inside the app and then get “50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip), or up to $14 for the two trips.” Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Visit www.unos.com/pizzavote, answer the question, enter your email address, and get a BOGO free pizza coupon code.

This is likely to be one of the most stressful and anxiety-inducing days of the year (which is saying something, given a pandemic is also still raging), but with cheap rides to and from the polls and free or cheap food from some really solid restaurants and delivery services, maybe your Tuesday won’t be quite so agonizing.

If you want to follow along with election coverage all day and night (though we wouldn’t blame you if you decide to do the exact opposite), we put together a helpful guide with a ton of useful links earlier this morning.