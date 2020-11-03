If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Powecom KN95 face masks and Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks are the most popular option right now because they’re Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 masks and they’re on sale with deep discounts.



Those masks offer the best possible protection, but plain old 3-ply coronavirus face masks are fine for everyday use in low-risk situations.

A problem that some people have with masks like those is that they don’t fit well on the sides of your face — but now, there’s a simple but brilliant viral hack that easily eliminates all the gaps around your mask.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re undoubtedly well aware that we’re now in the midst of the third coronavirus wave. What’s more, it’s already even worse than the first two waves and we’ve set new records for daily coronavirus cases. COVID-19 is extremely contagious and it spreads from person to person mainly through the air, so soaps and sanitizers are nowhere near as crucial as face masks. The virus is released from the mouth in microscopic droplets or even smaller aerosols when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, yells, or even just talks. If those droplets enter another person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, he or she can catch the potentially deadly disease. That’s why wearing a face mask provides two elements of protection — face masks help stop sick people from spreading the disease, and they also help block aerosolized virus from entering a healthy person’s mouth or nose.

Want the best possible protection? Then you need a high-quality face mask that has been tested by NIOSH and authorized for emergency use by the FDA. Powecom KN95 face masks fit the bill, and they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks! Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks are also on the FDA EUA list and work just as well for as little as $1.80 each.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$25.43 ($2.54 / mask) You Save:$26.11 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nan Qi Xing KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Ap… Price:$89.98 ($1.80 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nan Qi Xing KN95 Face Mask, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approved Li… Price:$18.95 ($1.90 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Those are both great masks for people who want to be safe, and they’re must-haves for higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being anywhere that’s indoors around other people. For normal everyday use, however, a more basic face covering is fine.

Jointown 3-ply face masks have been the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon since the pandemic began and they’re down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months. If you want something a bit more trendy, the black 3-layer coronavirus face masks everyone’s wearing right now are on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) Price:$17.96 ($0.34 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bigox Face Mask Black 50Pcs List Price:$16.99 Price:$15.99 ($0.32 / mask) You Save:$1.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

These masks do a fine job… but only if they fit properly on your face. If there are gaps on the sides or on the bottom of the mask, aerosolized virus is more likely to pass through.

That’s why a simple face mask hack that went viral earlier this year is so awesome. It takes 60 seconds to do, and it makes these standard 3-ply face masks fit so much better for many people. What’s the trick? Check out the Instagram video embedded below to see how easy (and brilliant!) it is. The video was created and posted on TikTok by a dentist named Olivia Cui, and then reposted on Instagram by Katie Couric.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.