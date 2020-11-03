If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you want the ultimate iRobot experience, the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning just got a huge $301 discount ahead of Black Friday.

This Amazon deal matches the lowest price of the year.

There are a few other Roomba robot vacuum deals available right now as well, with prices starting at just $249.

Everyone knows that iRobot’s various Roomba robot vacuum models are by far the most popular options out there. But everyone also knows that the best always comes at a price. In the case of iRobot’s top-of-the-line Roombas, that price can be as high as $1,300 and beyond. That’s why it’s so important to be on the lookout for good deals on Roomba robot vacuums, and we’ve come across some killer early Black Friday 2020 deals today on several of iRobot’s best-selling models.

Beginning with the revolutionary Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum, it’s normally $1,000 but it’s down to $699 right now, which matches its lowest price ever. If you’re wondering why it’s so expensive, you’ve likely never heard of it before so you should prepare to be blown away.

On top of having all the bells and whistles you want in addition to the strongest suction ever, the i7+ has a special docking station that sucks all the dirt and dust out of the vacuum each time it returns home to charge! That means you don’t have to empty like other robot vacuums so it can run for months without you even having to think about it.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.00 You Save:$300.99 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you want the best of the best, that’s the Roomba i9+ that retails for a whopping $1,300. It empties itself just like the i7+ but it’s even more powerful and even has a special anti-allergy system. Amazon’s $301 discount drops it to $999, which matches this model’s lowest price of 2020.

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Conne… List Price:$1,299.99 Price:$999.00 You Save:$300.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but not least is the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, which also packs Alexa and Google Assistant support along with plenty more great features. The suction isn’t quite as strong as you’ll find on the Roomba 960, but it’s still more than powerful enough to get the job done. It’s also far better than any low-cost Roomba rivals that you see on Amazon. The retail price on the 675 is $300, but right now it’s down to $249 for a limited time. That’s the lowest price of 2020 so far.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.99 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out the information for all three products below:

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum – $699

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i7+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the i7+ learns the layout of your home & builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean & navigate in neat, efficient rows. If it’s running low on battery, it recharges & resumes cleaning.

iRoomba i9+ Robot Vacuum – $999

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the s9+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. With the Anti-Allergen System, 99% of pollen and mold allergens are trapped.

OUR MOST ADVANCED CLEAN – You—& your home—deserve the best. With groundbreaking technology & a sophisticated design, the s9+ is our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet.

DEEPEST CLEAN – With 40X the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris & pet hair from deep within your carpets. Increases suction to clean even deeper into carpets with power boost technology.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum – $249

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

